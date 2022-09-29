ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

For the birds: Police wrangle peacocks found roaming in parking lot

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. — Two birds of a feather were found flocking together in a parking lot where they didn’t belong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LMZ5_0iFSng2x00

In a news release, the Jonesboro Police Department said its officers were called to corral some colorful friends after peacocks were found in the parking lot of a medispa. Police said their officers “quacked” the case wide open when they arrived and saw the adult birds walking near the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZH1E_0iFSng2x00

The officers jumped into action to prevent the peacocks from wandering into the road, saying that would be both “hawk-ward (and ill-eagle).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZIYQ_0iFSng2x00

Officers called animal control, which came and removed the animals, which were returned to their owners, KAIT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy