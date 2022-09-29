Read full article on original website
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
To play without a console or gaming PC, is it GeForce Now or XCloud?
There are many detractors towards cloud gaming and these have increased in recent days. However, we must start from the fact that not everyone has a computer with state-of-the-art hardware for it. That is why Cloud Gaming is a more than worthy and viable alternative for users with few resources. Total, you just have to pay a monthly subscription for as long as you want to play your favorite game or games. So basically it’s ideal if you don’t have the money saved for a video game console or a computer to play.
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
What streaming platforms can I watch for free on Nintendo Switch?
Currently, the Nintendo Switch is the only traditional handheld console on the market. Although it can be connected to the television through its integrated dock, it is the only one with its own catalog. However, the hardware of these has evolved to be able to do more than play games. Which are the streaming services for Nintendo Switch to be able to watch our favorite series and movies?
Horizon Zero Dawn will have a PS5 version, is it really worth it?
The situation of PS5 with respect to its predecessor is similar to the one that the DVD had with the Blu Ray in its day. Only with video games instead of movies. Titles that had been released years ago are released with higher quality than the original version and revamped elements again at full price or even more expensive than before. Is there any justification for this policy?
The processor of your PC is damaged: symptoms and consequences
There are times when, for various reasons, you may think that your processor is damaged. Actually, it is quite complicated for it to happen unless you have physically manipulated it, but in this article we are going to teach you how to detect when the problems of your PC are caused by a bad processor, and what you can do about it.
I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it
When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
Enjoy Ray Tracing with these graphics cards for just 400 euros
The first option that we bring you is the Gigabyte RYX 3060 WINDFORCE OC 12 GB, a very good graphics card that offers us support for Ray Tracing and DLSS. As an alternative we have the PowerColor Hellbound RX 6650 XT 8 GB, a slightly more discreet solution but that offers great gaming performance.
With this, the iPhone 14 Pro would be perfect
The Pro models of the iPhone 14 have left the vast majority of users quite satisfied. In fact, if we look back, these have been one of the iPhones that have included the most new features with respect to their predecessors. However, not everything is perfect and there are certain points that, if Apple had included or improved them, these iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be perfect.
Elon Musk backs down and will buy Twitter
They say that a timely withdrawal is a victory, and this saying is probably totally applicable to the step taken by Elon Musk regarding the purchase of Twitter. Although, to be more exact, we should talk about the withdrawal of a withdrawal, since according to what we can read in the Associated Press, Elon Musk has decided to back down from the controversial withdrawal of his offer on Twittertaking it back exactly in the terms initially subscribed.
Amazon launches new shopping site for those on government assistance
Shoppers on government assistance looking to make purchases online now have a new option with Amazon Access, the company’s new shopping portal that launched on Monday.
Is it good to turn off your router from time to time?
The first thing you should keep in mind is that the router is a device designed to remain for weeks and months on. In principle, there should be no problems and you could connect normally, having both a cable and Wi-Fi connection, without having to turn it off from time to time.
I have exchanged the AirPods Pro for the AirPods Pro 2, do I regret it?
The first thing you have to know is the use that I make of my headphonesand it is that despite the fact that I have both the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, the ones I use the most on a day-to-day basis are undoubtedly the Pro ones, since they offer that versatility and comfort that only high-end headphones can give you. that size, mainly when using them outside the home.
Ultima Online turns 25
Just a few days ago, the servers of the Classic branch of WoW to Wrath of the Lich King were updated, and later this week we learned that the long-awaited Dragonflight update will arrive on November 28. On the other hand, this month Overwatch 2 will hit the market, as well as other titles in which online is a key element. And to a greater or lesser extent, tWe are all indebted to Ultima Online.
Save up to 400 Euros on these Newskill gaming monitors
If you are looking for a gaming monitor with 1440p resolution, the Newskill Icarus RGB 27″ is what you are looking for, which offers a refresh rate up to 180 Hz. It is possible that you are much more demanding, because for you we bring you this great 27″ Newskill Icarus but with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Interview with Jesús Sánchez Paniagua, Consumer Director for Southwest Europe at Intel
Last week the celebration of the Intel Showroom 2022 took place, an event held in Madrid where the chip giant told us about some of the cmost important keys of the consumer marketpurchase intention, and consumer experience and behavior. At the end of this event we had the opportunity to...
Autumn offers in PcComponentes in graphics, monitors and more
Haven’t you decided to make the leap to 9th Generation gaming yet? Ideal for those looking for a purely digital form of gaming, Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s bet for players who prefer to use digital libraries such as Xbox GamePass rather than go to the store for a physical disc, since its small design eliminates the physical disc reader to boost the game in digital.
