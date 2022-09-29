Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Exaggerated Dahmer’s Blood Drinking Scene
The true story of Jeffrey Dahmer drinking blood varies from what the Netflix series 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' portrays.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 8 will delve further into Alan's relationship with his son as he tries finding a new way to escape. When is its release date and time on Hulu?
15-year-old designs and crochets her own quinceañera dress
Noemi Mendez,15, crocheted her own unique quinceañera dress and hopes to pass it along if she ever has a daughter of her own.
Comments / 0