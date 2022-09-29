Read full article on original website
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Inside Nova
Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
People recall 20th anniversary of DC Sniper murders
MYERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been 20 years since terror gripped the DMV. Snipers shot 10 people dead over three weeks during the “Beltway Murders” that occurred in October 2002. Three other people were injured by 41-year-old John Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Malvo. The memories remain for those who lived through it. “Not […]
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
New Details, Video Of Wanted Hardware Store Robbers Released By Police In Montgomery County
New photos and videos have been released by police investigators in Maryland as they attempt to locate a BMW-driving duo who were caught on camera violently breaking into a Montgomery County hardware store and stealing power tools. On Monday, Oct. 3, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police Second...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Inside Nova
Fewer Fairfax residents employed in new jobs data
It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student
A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
royalexaminer.com
Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief
Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman has selected Deputy Chief Amanda Behan as Winchester’s new and first female Police Chief in the department’s 200-year history. DC Behan has been a dedicated member of the Winchester Police Department for over 20 years, climbing the ranks from recruit in 2001 to Deputy Chief in 2021.
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Police activity in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
Inside Nova
Substitute teacher at Leesburg high school charged with assaulting student
Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School. The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release. The...
fox5dc.com
Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash. Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
