Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
MANASSAS, VA
Lootpress

Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
DC News Now

People recall 20th anniversary of DC Sniper murders

MYERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been 20 years since terror gripped the DMV. Snipers shot 10 people dead over three weeks during the “Beltway Murders” that occurred in October 2002. Three other people were injured by 41-year-old John Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Malvo. The memories remain for those who lived through it. “Not […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Fewer Fairfax residents employed in new jobs data

It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
LEESBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief

Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman has selected Deputy Chief Amanda Behan as Winchester’s new and first female Police Chief in the department’s 200-year history. DC Behan has been a dedicated member of the Winchester Police Department for over 20 years, climbing the ranks from recruit in 2001 to Deputy Chief in 2021.
WINCHESTER, VA
DC News Now

Police activity in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Substitute teacher at Leesburg high school charged with assaulting student

Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School. The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release. The...
LEESBURG, VA

