The players have changed. Hell, even the stadium has changed. And yet, the Mets enduring crushing losses to the Braves in Atlanta is, apparently, inevitable. For Mets fans like myself who grew up in the late 1990s, the Atlanta Braves were the Mets’ arch-nemesis. I know of the Cubs rivalry in the late 60s and the Cardinals rivalry in the mid-80’s from tales told by Mets fans who lived through it, and I experienced the rivalry with the Phillies in the late aughts, but in my mind, the rivalry the Mets had with the Braves in the late 90s put all those to shame and is, all things considered, the most contentious in the franchise’s history. And yet, it wasn’t much of a rivalry because the Braves always came out on top and always crushed our dreams. It was about as one-sided as a rivalry between two powerhouse teams could be. And with this weekend’s showing, it felt like we had been doomed to relive that trauma once again.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO