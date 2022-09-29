Read full article on original website
Mets close out regular season with three against Nationals
The Mets (98-61) return home to finish off their final three home games of the season against the Nationals (55-104). The Mets have won 11 of the 16 games they’ve played against Washington this year, though they dropped two of three to the Nats at Citi Field in September, which dealt a serious blow to the team on their quest for a division title.
UnforMETable, Episode 98: George Stone
Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past. George Stone was a two-sport star in college, ultimately choosing baseball over basketball. A promising young left-handed pitcher, he made his MLB debut at the age of 21 with Atlanta, and was a key cog in the rotation of the 1969 Braves, who would fall to the Mets in the inaugural National League Championship Series that year.
Mets’ weekend no-show in Atlanta felt very familiar
The players have changed. Hell, even the stadium has changed. And yet, the Mets enduring crushing losses to the Braves in Atlanta is, apparently, inevitable. For Mets fans like myself who grew up in the late 1990s, the Atlanta Braves were the Mets’ arch-nemesis. I know of the Cubs rivalry in the late 60s and the Cardinals rivalry in the mid-80’s from tales told by Mets fans who lived through it, and I experienced the rivalry with the Phillies in the late aughts, but in my mind, the rivalry the Mets had with the Braves in the late 90s put all those to shame and is, all things considered, the most contentious in the franchise’s history. And yet, it wasn’t much of a rivalry because the Braves always came out on top and always crushed our dreams. It was about as one-sided as a rivalry between two powerhouse teams could be. And with this weekend’s showing, it felt like we had been doomed to relive that trauma once again.
Mets Morning News for October 4, 2022
The Mets and Nationals were rained out last night. The two sides will play a single-admission doubleheader today, beginning at 4:10pm, if Mother Nature cooperates. The team is still mathematically alive in the NL East race. Elton John trolled the Mets after the weekend sweep. If you want to momentarily...
Mets Morning News: Pocket aces not enough this time
The Mets lost to the Braves 4-2, as a Mets ace fell victim to the long ball for the second night in a row. Max Scherzer gave up two home runs—a two-run, go-ahead shot by Dansby Swanson and a solo homer by Matt Olsen that gave the Braves some insurance. He gave up four runs on nine hits in total and the Mets’ offense was unable to come from behind against the Braves’ bullpen. With the loss, the Mets fall one game behind the Braves in the NL East with one game left in this series and four games left to play in total. Today’s game will thus determine the winner of the season series and the tiebreak for the NL East crown, should the two clubs finish with the same record.
