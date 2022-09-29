Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall. The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two
A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
Man Killed When Vehicle Collides with Overturned Semi
GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash
A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.No one is currently in custody.
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
Fire Destroys Nursery in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- Fire crews from six departments responded to a fire at a nursery in Maple Grove on Sunday. A passerby called 911 to report a fire at Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery. Heavy fire involving landscaping and gardening supplies prompted an upgrade to third alarm bringing firefighters...
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
Third person dies as a result of crash near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Third person has died as the result of a car-SUV crash near Lake Lillian last Saturday. The state patrol says 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian died as a result of her injuries this past Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon an SUV being driven southbound on 195th Street collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, east of Lake Lillian. The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, and the driver of the car, 86-year-old August Faber were killed in the crash. Car Passenger Gertrude Faber was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center were she died on Tuesday.
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
