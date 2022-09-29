ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

WJON

Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall. The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two

A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
MONTROSE, MN
fox9.com

Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
WOODBURY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over

WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
HERMANTOWN, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Wright Co Crash

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday afternoon south of Montrose. The Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Molly Bickman of Montrose died at the scene. She was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of County Road 30 SW and Clementa Ave...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
HASTINGS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Fire Destroys Nursery in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- Fire crews from six departments responded to a fire at a nursery in Maple Grove on Sunday. A passerby called 911 to report a fire at Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery. Heavy fire involving landscaping and gardening supplies prompted an upgrade to third alarm bringing firefighters...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Third person dies as a result of crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Third person has died as the result of a car-SUV crash near Lake Lillian last Saturday. The state patrol says 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian died as a result of her injuries this past Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon an SUV being driven southbound on 195th Street collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, east of Lake Lillian. The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, and the driver of the car, 86-year-old August Faber were killed in the crash. Car Passenger Gertrude Faber was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center were she died on Tuesday.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
