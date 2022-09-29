ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?

