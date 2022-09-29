Read full article on original website
Rodney Powell
4d ago
This idea of tearing down 345 would right past racial injustices is asinine in its entirety. The only reason there is such a strong push is help Deep Ellum reconnect to downtown and uptown. Nothing to do with righting past wrongs. And all that daily traffic that travels 345 will overwhelmed surface level streets. We'll see more congestion on an already congested I-45 during the morning commute, and 75 Central during the evening commute.
Mick Woods
5d ago
Ignorant story line - STOP your own racism.
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes
What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
ntdaily.com
Doug Shoemaker takes over as Denton police chief
Doug Shoemaker was officially sworn in as Denton’s police chief on Monday. Shoemaker previously served as chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado since June 2018 and spent over 26 years with the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri. He has experience managing and leading a variety of police units, including investigations and narcotics, and served as a public information officer for over 12 years.
Dallas Observer
Oncor Wants to Raise Electricity Rates, but the City of Dallas Is Fighting the Price Hike
Unless Dallas can negotiate better rates through an appeal, your electricity bill could increase by some 4.5%. For the average customer using around 1,300 kilowatts, that means a little more than a $6 a month extra. In mid-May, Oncor, the state’s largest energy delivery company, applied for the rate change...
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
insideradio.com
Dallas Gets Its ‘Freak’ On As iHeart Launches ‘Hot Talk’ Format On KEGL.
After a weekend of playing songs with the word “Freak” in their title, iHeartMedia debuted “97.1 The Freak” KEGL at 3pm (CT) on Monday, Oct. 3. The station is described as “Hot Talk” and “a broad-based personality radio station that connects in a personal way with the DFW audience.” Each of the three primetime dayparts announced so far, covering 7am -7pm, features a three- or four-member personality team.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
freightwaves.com
ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas
ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
NAPLES, Fla. - Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path. Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane. "The water came in so...
ketr.org
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
