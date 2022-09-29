ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 7

Rodney Powell
4d ago

This idea of tearing down 345 would right past racial injustices is asinine in its entirety. The only reason there is such a strong push is help Deep Ellum reconnect to downtown and uptown. Nothing to do with righting past wrongs. And all that daily traffic that travels 345 will overwhelmed surface level streets. We'll see more congestion on an already congested I-45 during the morning commute, and 75 Central during the evening commute.

Reply
2
Mick Woods
5d ago

Ignorant story line - STOP your own racism.

Reply
15
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance

On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rochester, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes

What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
ntdaily.com

Doug Shoemaker takes over as Denton police chief

Doug Shoemaker was officially sworn in as Denton’s police chief on Monday. Shoemaker previously served as chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado since June 2018 and spent over 26 years with the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri. He has experience managing and leading a variety of police units, including investigations and narcotics, and served as a public information officer for over 12 years.
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#South Dallas#Traffic Congestion#Demolitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Evictions
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
insideradio.com

Dallas Gets Its ‘Freak’ On As iHeart Launches ‘Hot Talk’ Format On KEGL.

After a weekend of playing songs with the word “Freak” in their title, iHeartMedia debuted “97.1 The Freak” KEGL at 3pm (CT) on Monday, Oct. 3. The station is described as “Hot Talk” and “a broad-based personality radio station that connects in a personal way with the DFW audience.” Each of the three primetime dayparts announced so far, covering 7am -7pm, features a three- or four-member personality team.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
freightwaves.com

ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas

ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy