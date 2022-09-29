Read full article on original website
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - France has entered an eighth wave of the COVID-19 virus, as the winter season approaches, said a leading French health official. "Yes, we are in this eighth wave," said Brigitte Autran, who is a member of the government's vaccination strategic board.
Poshmark to Be Acquired in $1.2 Billion Deal
Poshmark is set to have a new owner halfway across the globe. Naver, South Korea’s largest internet firm, plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poshmark for $17.90 in cash, in a $1.2 billion deal offering a 15 percent premium to the closing stock price of $15.57 on Monday. Naver hosts South Korea’s largest number of bloggers. It’s also home to the biggest global share of digital creators via Wattpad and comics through Webtoons. And the firm has the largest and longest-standing online community in Korea, where more than 36 million monthly users access its search portal and...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
