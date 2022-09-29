Poshmark is set to have a new owner halfway across the globe. Naver, South Korea’s largest internet firm, plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poshmark for $17.90 in cash, in a $1.2 billion deal offering a 15 percent premium to the closing stock price of $15.57 on Monday. Naver hosts South Korea’s largest number of bloggers. It’s also home to the biggest global share of digital creators via Wattpad and comics through Webtoons. And the firm has the largest and longest-standing online community in Korea, where more than 36 million monthly users access its search portal and...

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO