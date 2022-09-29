Read full article on original website
Where Wall Street Goes, Biglaw Will Follow -- Including Back To The Office
The big banks want their people back in the office, and that means that the law firms that service them want their lawyers back, too. Say it’s for mentorship, say it’ll benefit firm culture, say whatever you want, but what it boils down to is the fact that client cash rules everything around Biglaw firms — especially if those firms are based in New York City.
