Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
iheart.com
How Red States Can Save The American Republic From Self-Destruction
For months, more than half of the country has been anticipating the Republican 'red wave' in November, but what about a possible 'red way' to save America?. In an idea spelled out in The Federalist by Don Brubacher, it basically calls on self-empowered red states to save the nation, as opposed to the self absorbed Democrats in Washington, D.C.
iheart.com
KT McFarland Talking Ukrainian Gains & Sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline
KT McFarland is the former Deputy National Security Adviser and author of the excellent "Revolution: Trump, Washington, and We the People." We'll talk about Ukrainian gains in the war, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, ongoing protests in Iran, and more. Most importantly, we're going to see if there's...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom says it may halt gas deliveries to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, if it fails to pay its latest bill by Oct. 20 as its contract stipulates. In a statement Tuesday, Gazprom said it had repeatedly allowed Moldovan national gas supplier Moldovagaz this year to pay its monthly bills with delay, but may not continue that practice. Gazprom further said it reserved the right to annul completely its 5-year supply contract with the tiny country over its failure to settle its old debts. The director of Moldovan natural gas supplier Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said his company “will make every effort to fulfil its contractual obligation.” Moldovagaz has struggled this year to meet its payment commitments to Gazprom after prices under its long-term contract rose sharply.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zelenskiy says Ukraine military made major advances in south and east
Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces and freed from occupation dozens of towns in the south and east of the country.
Mexican government considering army-run airline
Mexico's president is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes, as well as the former presidential jet
Trump asks Supreme Court to weigh in on review of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
The appeal to the Supreme Court was the latest step in a legal fight over classified documents seized by the FBI in August at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks
Comments / 0