How Red States Can Save The American Republic From Self-Destruction

For months, more than half of the country has been anticipating the Republican 'red wave' in November, but what about a possible 'red way' to save America?. In an idea spelled out in The Federalist by Don Brubacher, it basically calls on self-empowered red states to save the nation, as opposed to the self absorbed Democrats in Washington, D.C.
KT McFarland Talking Ukrainian Gains & Sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline

KT McFarland is the former Deputy National Security Adviser and author of the excellent "Revolution: Trump, Washington, and We the People." We'll talk about Ukrainian gains in the war, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, ongoing protests in Iran, and more. Most importantly, we're going to see if there's...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom says it may halt gas deliveries to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, if it fails to pay its latest bill by Oct. 20 as its contract stipulates. In a statement Tuesday, Gazprom said it had repeatedly allowed Moldovan national gas supplier Moldovagaz this year to pay its monthly bills with delay, but may not continue that practice. Gazprom further said it reserved the right to annul completely its 5-year supply contract with the tiny country over its failure to settle its old debts. The director of Moldovan natural gas supplier Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said his company “will make every effort to fulfil its contractual obligation.” Moldovagaz has struggled this year to meet its payment commitments to Gazprom after prices under its long-term contract rose sharply.
