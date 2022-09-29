Read full article on original website
Handsome and Energetic Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Fetching Family
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Remi – I’m a one-year-old shepherd/lab mix and I’m on my way to being the best boy ever! I just need a little guidance, but I swear I’m almost there. I will sit, play fetch (still working on that retrieving part), be gentle when taking treats, and love everyone I meet. My previous home didn’t have the time for my puppy energy, I would really benefit from living in an active home with a yard or regular running buddy. If you’re looking for a best friend to grow with, come meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Heartwarming Game of Hide and Seek Reunites TN Dog with Best Friend
The relationship between us and our dogs is a bond that is hard to explain. Without being able to speak to each other, we are able to communicate how much we love each other. Dogs just know stuff. Through their sense of smell, they can sense our presence way before they can actually see us.
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages
Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
What Are Your Shopping Pet Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping. My two biggest are aisles that are...
