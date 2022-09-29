Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO