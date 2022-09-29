ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handsome and Energetic Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Fetching Family [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Remi – I’m a one-year-old shepherd/lab mix and I’m on my way to being the best boy ever! I just need a little guidance, but I swear I’m almost there. I will sit, play fetch (still working on that retrieving part), be gentle when taking treats, and love everyone I meet. My previous home didn’t have the time for my puppy energy, I would really benefit from living in an active home with a yard or regular running buddy. If you’re looking for a best friend to grow with, come meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages

Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.
