Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
New York lowers farmworker overtime threshold
Late on Friday, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who argue it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
wshu.org
Connecticut receives $21 million to help heat low-income households this winter
Connecticut will receive $21 million in emergency supplemental funding to help heat low-income homes this winter season. The funding is a part of a $1 billion federal appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Friday to provide money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federal assistance followed a bipartisan letter sent to the Biden administration in early September by 12 U.S. senators from New England, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
wshu.org
Hurricane Ian’s destruction makes Long Island reevaluate storm season
As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.
wshu.org
With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much
Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Warming up
Low-income families in Connecticut will get help with heat for their homes this winter. The LIRR’s third track project has been completed on time and under budget, a new forensic center in Connecticut will analyze gun crimes, and meet the state’s first black chief public defender. Sabrina is...
wshu.org
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
wshu.org
In the Upper Valley, fighting back against Parkinson's with a one-two punch
Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. It muddles how the brain sends signals that coordinate movement. In Vermont, it's estimated that one out of a thousand people over age 55 have it. It's a lifelong condition, and there's no cure. But research shows vigorous exercise — and even a...
wshu.org
How to improve communication between police and drivers with autism — with a blue envelope
A traffic stop exercise over the weekend helped train better communication between Connecticut police officers and drivers on the autism spectrum. It’s part of the state’s Blue Envelope Program. The envelopes contain the driver's insurance card, registration and driver license, so they can hand it to the officer during a traffic stop.
Comments / 0