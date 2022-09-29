ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

New York lowers farmworker overtime threshold

Late on Friday, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who argue it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
AGRICULTURE
wshu.org

Connecticut receives $21 million to help heat low-income households this winter

Connecticut will receive $21 million in emergency supplemental funding to help heat low-income homes this winter season. The funding is a part of a $1 billion federal appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Friday to provide money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federal assistance followed a bipartisan letter sent to the Biden administration in early September by 12 U.S. senators from New England, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Hurricane Ian’s destruction makes Long Island reevaluate storm season

As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.
FLORIDA STATE
wshu.org

With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much

Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wshu.org

Warming up

Low-income families in Connecticut will get help with heat for their homes this winter. The LIRR’s third track project has been completed on time and under budget, a new forensic center in Connecticut will analyze gun crimes, and meet the state’s first black chief public defender. Sabrina is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy