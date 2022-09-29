ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Matthew West Visits Lancaster Bible College for Nov. 17 Concert

There is a story behind every song. Have you ever wondered what inspired some of your favorites? On Nov. 17, a well-known name in Christian music will weave together story and song in an intimate concert setting at Lancaster Bible College. Junction Center Productions and 48Live Productions/The Concert Spot will...
LANCASTER, PA

