Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'preparing to depart White House after midterms': Biden cabinet facing massive departure amid criticism over handling of inflation and voters saying the economy is their top priority
The White House is preparing for Janet Yellen to leave her post as Treasury Secretary as soon as November as Americans rank the economy as one of their biggest concerns with just weeks until Election Day. Her potential departure is in the early stages and would come after the 2022...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
Millions of Americans will get automatic debt relief up to $20,000 – see if you’re eligible
UP to eight million people will get automatic debt relief under the government's new student loan plan, the White House has said. Most Americans with federal loans will qualify for up to $10,000 in cancellations. However, if a borrower received a Pell Grant, which is awarded to low-income students, recipients...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
