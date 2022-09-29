ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'preparing to depart White House after midterms': Biden cabinet facing massive departure amid criticism over handling of inflation and voters saying the economy is their top priority

The White House is preparing for Janet Yellen to leave her post as Treasury Secretary as soon as November as Americans rank the economy as one of their biggest concerns with just weeks until Election Day. Her potential departure is in the early stages and would come after the 2022...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away

People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
