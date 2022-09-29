Read full article on original website
Related
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this country home on 2.5 acres with a huge covered patio that's close to downtown Celina
There is a rustic 2.5-acre ranch house that is close to shops and restaurants that's on the market in Celina. The home is listed for $845,000. The country home has a private gated entry, a backyard with a large covered patio, pool, spa and a built-in grill. There's also a...
checkoutdfw.com
A crafted experience at these communities in Frisco and Prosper is giving buyers modern designs and unexpected features
Today’s homebuyers are aspiring for something extra in their new home. Something that presents a special wow-factor and speaks to a higher sense of their own personal style. Simply put, they want more than a check-the-box home in another cookie-cutter neighborhood. And personalized and unexpected is where Southgate Homes...
Comments / 0