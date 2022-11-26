Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: the biggest sales live now

Black Friday laptop deals remain an absolutely key way of scoring the expensive electronics at a discount. Plenty of folks have likely held off purchasing new computers specifically to wait for this time of year. Thankfully, that demand has been matched by online retailers. There are discounts knocking hundreds of dollars – and pounds – off big-name brands like Dell and HP in addition to machines for every type of budget.

To save you the trouble of hunting for the exact right deal today, we thought we’d bring the Black Friday laptop deals to you.

Below, you'll find our round-up of the Black Friday laptop deals in both the US and UK. Stick with us as we cover the biggest discounts and savings across the weekend too. We've been covering November sales for years now, watching sale after sale and collecting all the biggest offers in one place. That means we know a good price when we see one, and can give you all the info you need before you click and save hundreds of dollars.

Of course, if you're after something with a little more graphical prowess, take a look at our guide to this year's Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more inspiration.

Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is down to $99.99 right now at Best Buy. That's a $150 discount on the Intel Celeron N4020 configuration today, an excellent saving on a machine packing 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315 15.6-inch laptop | $179 $149 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart has taken $30 off this already cheap Chromebook in its latest Black Friday laptop deals. That leaves us with a $149 sales price on the Acer 315, excellent value considering the 64GB of storage onboard.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $329.99 $229.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This is why it sometimes pays to be patient on Black Friday. If you're after a budget laptop, but still need to get some decent work done, we'd recommend taking a look at the Dell Inspiron 15 this week. This Intel Pentium Silver N5030 configuration offers a speedy 128GB SSD for its $229. It's not only a saving of $100, it's $20 cheaper than it was yesterday.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $599.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $220 - This is one of the more powerful early Black Friday laptop deals under $400 right now. You're grabbing an 11th generation i5 processor (rarely seen this cheap) as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD here - that's a considerable upgrade over only slightly cheaper rigs on the shelves.

View Deal

HP Victus 15.6-inch laptop | $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $320 - The lines between gaming and productivity machines are rarely blurred when it comes to Black Friday laptop deals. However, this HP Victus is cheap even by non-gaming standards. You'll find a 512GB SSD and a 12th generation i5 processor in here - far bigger specs than we usually see at $479.99. However, there's also an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for light gameplay as well.

View Deal

Inspiron 16 laptop | $1049.99 $779.99 at Dell

Save $270 - The Inspiron line has a lot of discounts right now, but this is one of the best - and going fast! 16GB RAM and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 are on the line for those who can act quickly. View Deal

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 | $959.00 $389.00 at Amazon

Save $570 - This is a big discount, with one of Lenovo's sleekest models down in price by over 50%. With 8GB RAM, 256GB of memory, and all the bells and whistles you could want, this is a good purchase at a great price - and we don't expect to see it around for long. View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook | $98 $79 at Walmart

Save $19 - This budget HP Chromebook was already at an excellent sub-$100 price point, but you'll find it for just $79 at Walmart right now. You're getting standard entry level specs here; an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Asus 11.6-inch laptop | $229.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This is a smaller machine, but it's still a full Windows laptop, and with $120 off the final price this is a fantastic buy for anyone looking for an everyday browsing device. You're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage here - all for just $109.99.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop | $249 at Walmart

This HP laptop is at a fantastic price in Walmart's early Black Friday laptop deals. There's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - stunning specs for a price point where we usually only find 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD at best. Not only that, but you're also picking up an 11th generation Intel i3 processor here as well.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop | $839.99 $499.99 at HP

Save $340 - Not only are you saving over $300 on a premium machine here, but you're still picking up a solid Ryzen 5 configuration with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's without even considering the 2-in-1 tablet functionality baked in here.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $839.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $340 - We rarely see machines with 512GB SSDs for under $500, let alone laptops offering a 2-in-1 convertible design which usually carry their own premiums. However, a $330 discount on the i5 model is offering a fantastic $499.99 sale price at Best Buy.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 16 16-inch laptop | $849.99 $549.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Dell has struck $300 off this Dell Inspiron in its early Black Friday laptop deals this week, leaving us with a $549.99 sale price. That's a great rate for a machine boasting a 12th generation Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch laptop | $999 $749 at Dell

Save $250 - The Dell XPS 13 is down to just $749 when you buy direct from the brand today. That's all courtesy of a massive $250 saving, killing that $999 MSRP. You're picking up a 12th generation Intel i5 processor in this model as well, with a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Air M1 (2020) | $999 $799 at Amazon

Save $200 - The previous generation M1 MacBook Air has returned to its lowest ever price at Amazon this week. With a full $200 off the $999 MSRP, you're still picking up an extremely powerful machine all wrapped up in that classic Apple luxury here.

View Deal

Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1i 11.6-inch laptop | £199 £99 at Currys

Save £100 - You're picking up a Windows machine for under £100 here - that in itself is pretty mind-blowing considering past sales. However, this model is also packing 64GB of storage where we would usually only see 32GB as well.

View Deal

SGIN X15 Notebook | £1024.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Save £624 - It's a lesser-known brand, but no less formidable for it - this SGIN notebook is nearly two thirds off, and boasts 12GB of RAM and 512GB SSD of memory, pretty absurd for a £400 price tag. Grab it while you can - this is looking to be a pretty hot deal. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14-inch laptop | £229 £129 at Currys

Save £100 - The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is down to £129 in Currys' latest Black Friday laptop deals. That means you can secure yourself a 14-inch machine (plenty more screen space than we're used to seeing at this price point) as well as 64GB of storage for £100 off.

View Deal

Asus 14-inch Chromebook | £249 £129 at Very

Save £120 - Budget Chromebooks rarely get better than this. You're picking a 14-inch machine here, where you'll usually only get 11.6-inch of screen space for this kind of cash, as well as an Intel Celeron processor and 64GB of storage space. A £120 discount brings this rig down to £129.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop | £369 £199 at Very

Save £170 - If you're after an everyday machine that won't break the bank but can still see you through some speedy work, we'd recommend taking a look at this HP at Very. You're getting an Intel N5030 processor here, as well as 4GB RAM, but you're scoring a speedy 128GB SSD on top - all for £199.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | £429.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex is a neat piece of kit. Not only are you getting a 2-in-1 convertible design here (switching between a laptop and a fully touchscreen tablet), but there's also an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor as well as 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood. That's all excellent value at £279.99.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop | £429 £299 at Currys

Save £130 - This Acer Aspire 3 is looking particularly strong at £299 in Currys' early Black Friday laptop deals. You're spending less than £300 here and scoring 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - that's incredibly difficult to find. Of course, that Intel i3 processor is a couple of generations behind, but even this 10th gen model is good value at this price.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14-inch Chromebook | £449 £299 at Very

Save £180 - There's an excellent 256GB SSD inside this cheap £299 machine at Very - a true rarity in Chromebooks at this price point. You'll also find an Intel i3 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood - all for £180 off.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop | £529.99 £379 at Amazon

Save £150 - This 14-inch HP packs an excellent Ryzen 5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - that means you're getting a particularly strong price on a solid mid-range rig. A £150 discount brings this Alexa-enabled machine down to just £379.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £399 at Currys

Save £200 - We almost never see laptops with 512GB SSDs going for under £400 - and especially not models with 16GB RAM tucked away under the hood. This is a fantastic offer, and easily one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals on UK shelves right now.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop | £649 £449 at Currys

Save £200 - This is an absolutely stunning price on the Asus Vivobook - considering there's an i7 processor (albeit an older 10th generation model), and a 512GB SSD up for grabs. That £200 discount is working particularly hard for you here, especially if you're after plenty of speedy storage.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Acer Aspire 5 is packing an incredible 1TB SSD into a £549.99 sales price at Amazon right now. That's an excellent feature for under £600 - and one we don't see every day. On top of that you're picking up an 11th generation i5 processor as well as 8GB RAM.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 laptop | £999 £599 at Currys

Save £400 - This is a luxury laptop, so securing an i5 configuration for just £599 is particularly impressive. You're saving £400 here, and picking up a convertible laptop / tablet with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for a great price.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook OLED 14-inch laptop | £1,099.99 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - If you're after a fancy screen, the Asus Zenbook OLED is down to just £799.99 at Amazon. That's a £300 discount leaving us £50 away from a record low price we've only previous seen in August. You'll find a 12th generation i5 processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook Duo 14-inch laptop | £1,799 £1,399 at Currys

Save £400 - If you've had your eye on the impressive Asus Zenbook Duo for a while now's the time to consider taking the leap. Currys has a £400 discount on this dual-screened beauty in its early Black Friday laptop deals - packing a massive 1TB SSD, 11th generation i7 processor, and 32GB RAM.

View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday laptop deals officially start?

Black Friday laptop deals will officially launch on November 25, but we generally see the main sales starting from Thanksgiving week. That means we're right in the middle of this year's sale, with more retailers launching their official discounts and some even starting to run off the shelves.

Should you buy a laptop before Black Friday?

(Image credit: Apple)

If you are already looking for Black Friday-level laptop deals, it's worth keeping in mind the kinds of specs and features you're after for your cash. There are a few easy to spot hallmarks of a good deal, though, which is helpful considering it's difficult to work out whether you really are looking at a Black Friday-level offer or not.

If you're after a cheap Chromebook, for example, we'd recommend waiting for one with at least 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage for under $150 / £150 (you can check out Black Friday Samsung deals for more). However, for a Windows machine with a similar entry level spec (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, i3 processor), you'd be better off aiming for a $299 / £299 price tag to make an early buy worthwhile.

Once you double up your RAM and potentially think about moving up to an Intel i5 processor, $399-$499 / £399-£499 is a strong sales price that we tend to see in official Black Friday laptop deals (and would be well worth a punt ahead of them). However, of course, that is all depending on the price of the actual machine you're buying - these prices are geared towards more budget-minded models like the Dell Inspiron 3000 or Lenovo IdeaPad 3, as opposed to the MacBook and Dell XPS configurations on offer.

If you're moving more into the mid-range ahead of this year's Black Friday laptop deals, it's worth making sure that you're picking up a 2-in-1 convertible display, extra long battery life, or a super slim bezel on your machine while also potentially moving up to 512GB of SSD storage space. We would expect to see prices on these kinds of machines sitting at between $499 and $699 / £499-£699 over Black Friday, and you might even find some particularly strong deals on the big name ultrabooks in this category as well.

Once you move up beyond this price tag, early Black Friday laptop deals start to become a lot easier to discern. That's because these models, regardless of the configuration, rarely introduce new record low prices. If you spot a MacBook Air M1 for under $849.99, or a Dell XPS 13 for under $649, for example, you can already assume you're getting a good deal.

Where will the best Black Friday laptop deals be?

Given the fact that Black Friday laptop deals are some of the most in-demand discounts of the weekend, it's no surprise that all of the major retailers break out the big guns around this sales event. We're already seeing some excellent early offers from retailers in both the US and UK, as well, and considering the potential shipping delays earlier in the year, it may well pay off to shop a little early. If you want to get a head start you'll find all our go-to stores just below.

US:

Amazon: regular discounts on budget and mid-range machines

Dell: record low prices on XPS and super cheap Inspiron prices

Best Buy: offering price guarantee for My Best Buy members

HP: frequent flash sales with super low prices

Lenovo: heavy discounts on everyday laptops and Legion gaming

Walmart: best for budget friendly Chromebooks and laptops

Microsoft: discounts on Surface devices and Windows machines

Newegg: additional rebates and price guarantees available

UK:

Amazon: speedy delivery and a wide range of machines

Currys: often offers additional software and accessories for free

Argos: budget prices and same day delivery often available

Dell: offers excellent discounts on budget and premium models

John Lewis: big savings on high end laptops with excellent warranties

AO: sometimes offers record low prices but stock moves quickly

Laptops Direct: super low prices but £5 shipping fees for faster delivery

Ebuyer: best for refurbished laptops and accessories

Very: often price matches other retailers with plenty of stock

What to expect from Black Friday laptop deals

(Image credit: Acer)

Last year's Black Friday laptop deals offered some excellent discounts in the entry level and mid-range areas - a stark contrast to the year before it. We're optimistic for more of this action in 2022, with entry level models like the HP Pavilion, Acer Aspire 3, Dell Inspiron 15 3000, and Lenovo IdeaPad 3 falling further into this bracket this November.

That means you can expect to find an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD inside one of the laptops above for between $259-$349 during the height of the sale (and potentially well before then). We'd expect to see the majority of these machines at retailers like Dell and Walmart, with Best Buy and Amazon both lacking slightly in this price range last year (head to Currys and Argos in the UK).

If you're looking for something a little more substantial, it's worth noting that the Dell XPS tends to take the jump from elite ultrabook to mid-range level pricing in Black Friday laptop deals. This is a particularly competitive space, with retailers all pushing their flashier machines for new record low prices. That's why we expect the biggest value to be on laptops priced between $500 and $800 (£500-£800) this year; you'll likely find an Intel i7 processor in there, and, depending on the actual model you choose, potentially 8-16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The biggest savings will likely hit the premium end of the spectrum in this year's Black Friday laptop deals. This is the $1,000+ / £1,000+ machines that have plenty of wiggle room on their costs due to the sheer size of their price tag. We often see high-end configurations of the Dell XPS 13 in this category, but also mid-range MacBooks and starter Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well. This year we're expecting some of the biggest offers to land on M2 MacBook models, the Dell XPS 13, the Razer Blade 14, and the HP Spectre x360.

Of course, if you're after something a little more portable, be sure to check out the best Black Friday iPad deals we expect to see this year. On the other hand, those after a desktop could do well with this year's Black Friday gaming PC deals as well. We're also looking to Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday SSD deals for more computing tech as well.