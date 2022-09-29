Read full article on original website
Report: Arab diplomats urge new British PM to not move embassy to Jerusalem
Arab ambassadors in London have sent a letter to newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss urging her to scrap what they described as “an illegal and ill-judged” plan to move the British Embassy to Jerusalem, The Guardian reported on Friday. According to the report, some Arab diplomats...
Israeli election debate probes key issues, from Israeli-Arab conflict to nature of Jewish state
Seven Knesset members from across the political spectrum on Sunday night joined a JNS-sponsored debate on the pressing issues facing the Israeli electorate. Designed primarily for the benefit of English-speaking immigrants, the debate was jointly organized by two groups that focus on immigrant issues, Yad L’Olim and Telfed. Founder...
Israel budgets NIS 90 million for Russian Jews fleeing war
The Israeli government on Sunday approved a NIS 90 million (nearly $25 million) budget for helping Russian Jews immigrating to Israel. “Following recent events in Russia and Ukraine, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will submit today a decision that adds NIS 90 million for immigration absorption,” said Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrate High Holy Days in Warsaw despite uncertainty of life back home
Yiddish music, weaving in and out of Ukrainian songs, was heard emanating from central Warsaw’s Jewish community center on Sunday. Dr. Yuri Vedenyapin, a McGill University professor of Yiddish and a musician, was leading a pre-Yom Kippur concert for Ukrainian Jewish refugees. None of them, of course, imagined in February that this is where they would be gathered during the Days of Awe. Vedenyapin was determined to make it meaningful.
Italy's Meloni speaks to Zelenskiy, offers full support for Ukraine
ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, promised "her full support" for Ukraine on Tuesday in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her Brothers of Italy party said.
Chinese censors ban printing of Hasidic woman’s memoir due to ‘anti-communist’ content
(JTA) — Hasidic book publisher Dovid Zaklikowski was looking forward to getting his latest title — the memoir of a Jewish woman who immigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States — printed and shipped off to customers. Everything seemed to be going according to plan....
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
Lithuania marks 81 years since Nazis liquidated Vilnius Ghetto
A crowd of students, teachers and principals stood in Vilnius’s historic Ghetto Victims (Rūdninkai) Square last week as they listened to the speeches and watched the performances of their classmates. Lithuanian politicians, representatives of various institutions and of the Lithuanian Jewish community, and foreign diplomats were also in attendance.
Robert Menendez, pro-Israel Senate stalwart, warns Netanyahu against partnering with far-right extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Sen. Robert Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who is a stalwart of the mainstream pro-Israel lobby in the Senate, told Benjamin Netanyahu that his partnership with an extremist leader could shatter support for Israel in the United States. Menendez raised what he said were “concerns” about...
Defense Minister Gantz visits Azerbaijan for security talks
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Azerbaijan on Monday to discuss security and policy and foster defense cooperation. Gantz met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, during his visit. He was also greeted with an honor guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense and met with his counterpart, Colonel General...
Israel and EU resume diplomatic-strategic dialogue after decade-long hiatus
Israel and the European Union on Monday held their first diplomatic-strategic dialogue meeting in more than 10 years. “This is the forum that will allow us to advance economic ties between Israel and the EU and strengthen our fight to lower the cost of living in both Israel and Europe. This Council has not convened in over a decade—for the wrong reasons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
ISIS cell in Nazareth plotted to attack a Muslim school ‘viewed as infidel’
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police announced on Sunday the arrest of six alleged members of an Islamic State terror cell in the Arab Israeli city of Nazareth in the country’s north. The suspects were arrested in September after security forces concluded that they were...
Iranian supreme leader: Israel, US orchestrating protests
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the disturbances taking place throughout the country in recent weeks. The Iranian leader strongly backed the regime’s security forces, which are repressing the protests, and claimed that the unrest, sparked by the death on...
‘We must speak to the Zionist lobby’: Mahmoud Abbas urges Palestinian Americans to engage with AIPAC
(JTA) — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has emphatically encouraged dialogue with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, despite his disagreements with the center-right pro-Israel lobby and calls among the pro-Palestinian community to disengage from the group. In a recording of his meeting last month with Palestinian...
Lapid: Proposed maritime border deal with Lebanon safeguards security, economic interests
A pending agreement to solve Israel and Lebanon’s long standing maritime border dispute answers all of the Jewish state’s security and economic requirements, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday. Addressing the weekly Cabinet meeting, the Israeli premier said that the two countries were discussing the “final...
Israel’s lead negotiator in Lebanon border talks quit over emerging deal
Israel’s lead negotiator in the U.S.-mediated maritime border talks with Lebanon quit last week due to disagreements with the Prime Minister’s Office over how the process was being handled, Israeli media reported on Monday. Ehud Adiri, a former director-general of Israel’s Energy Ministry, reportedly resigned just days before...
Sen. Cruz ‘deeply troubled’ by perceived US pressure over Israel-Lebanon border deal
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday expressed concern over what he said was the Biden administration’s pressure on Israel to forge a maritime border deal with Lebanon. “I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah,” Cruz tweeted, adding: “Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate.”
Al Jazeera honors al-Qaradawi with interviews defending suicide bombings
The Qatar-based Al Jazeera network aired a program honoring Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi on Sept. 29, three days after his death at age 96. The program included excerpts from interviews in which al-Qaradawi defended his support for “martyrdom operations,” i.e. suicide bombings against “occupiers” including civilians.
Ukrainian scholar finds home at Yeshiva University as war rages back home
A renowned expert on human rights and religious freedom, Dr. Dmytro Voyk found himself unable to pursue his research this spring after Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine. Voyk serves as the head of the Center for the Rule of Law and Religion Studies at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law...
Is Biden’s effort to secure a nuclear deal weakening the Abraham Accords?
The Iran nuclear agreement reached in 2015 played a role in bringing about the Abraham Accords—the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain—but there are question marks over whether the Biden administration’s overtures to Tehran are now encouraging the demise of the accords.
