Law

Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Arab diplomats urge new British PM to not move embassy to Jerusalem

Arab ambassadors in London have sent a letter to newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss urging her to scrap what they described as “an illegal and ill-judged” plan to move the British Embassy to Jerusalem, The Guardian reported on Friday. According to the report, some Arab diplomats...
POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel budgets NIS 90 million for Russian Jews fleeing war

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a NIS 90 million (nearly $25 million) budget for helping Russian Jews immigrating to Israel. “Following recent events in Russia and Ukraine, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will submit today a decision that adds NIS 90 million for immigration absorption,” said Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrate High Holy Days in Warsaw despite uncertainty of life back home

Yiddish music, weaving in and out of Ukrainian songs, was heard emanating from central Warsaw’s Jewish community center on Sunday. Dr. Yuri Vedenyapin, a McGill University professor of Yiddish and a musician, was leading a pre-Yom Kippur concert for Ukrainian Jewish refugees. None of them, of course, imagined in February that this is where they would be gathered during the Days of Awe. Vedenyapin was determined to make it meaningful.
RELIGION
Vladimir Putin
Roman Abramovich
Cleveland Jewish News

Lithuania marks 81 years since Nazis liquidated Vilnius Ghetto

A crowd of students, teachers and principals stood in Vilnius’s historic Ghetto Victims (Rūdninkai) Square last week as they listened to the speeches and watched the performances of their classmates. Lithuanian politicians, representatives of various institutions and of the Lithuanian Jewish community, and foreign diplomats were also in attendance.
SOCIETY
#Portuguese#Rabbi#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Russia#Politics Courts#Politics State#Argentine
Cleveland Jewish News

Defense Minister Gantz visits Azerbaijan for security talks

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Azerbaijan on Monday to discuss security and policy and foster defense cooperation. Gantz met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, during his visit. He was also greeted with an honor guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense and met with his counterpart, Colonel General...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel and EU resume diplomatic-strategic dialogue after decade-long hiatus

Israel and the European Union on Monday held their first diplomatic-strategic dialogue meeting in more than 10 years. “This is the forum that will allow us to advance economic ties between Israel and the EU and strengthen our fight to lower the cost of living in both Israel and Europe. This Council has not convened in over a decade—for the wrong reasons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
POLITICS
Spain
Politics
Society
Religion
Portugal
Cleveland Jewish News

Iranian supreme leader: Israel, US orchestrating protests

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the disturbances taking place throughout the country in recent weeks. The Iranian leader strongly backed the regime’s security forces, which are repressing the protests, and claimed that the unrest, sparked by the death on...
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

'We must speak to the Zionist lobby': Mahmoud Abbas urges Palestinian Americans to engage with AIPAC

(JTA) — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has emphatically encouraged dialogue with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, despite his disagreements with the center-right pro-Israel lobby and calls among the pro-Palestinian community to disengage from the group. In a recording of his meeting last month with Palestinian...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel's lead negotiator in Lebanon border talks quit over emerging deal

Israel’s lead negotiator in the U.S.-mediated maritime border talks with Lebanon quit last week due to disagreements with the Prime Minister’s Office over how the process was being handled, Israeli media reported on Monday. Ehud Adiri, a former director-general of Israel’s Energy Ministry, reportedly resigned just days before...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Sen. Cruz 'deeply troubled' by perceived US pressure over Israel-Lebanon border deal

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday expressed concern over what he said was the Biden administration’s pressure on Israel to forge a maritime border deal with Lebanon. “I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah,” Cruz tweeted, adding: “Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Cleveland Jewish News

Al Jazeera honors al-Qaradawi with interviews defending suicide bombings

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera network aired a program honoring Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi on Sept. 29, three days after his death at age 96. The program included excerpts from interviews in which al-Qaradawi defended his support for “martyrdom operations,” i.e. suicide bombings against “occupiers” including civilians.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Is Biden's effort to secure a nuclear deal weakening the Abraham Accords?

The Iran nuclear agreement reached in 2015 played a role in bringing about the Abraham Accords—the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain—but there are question marks over whether the Biden administration’s overtures to Tehran are now encouraging the demise of the accords.
POTUS

