— Police were contacted with reports of a man holding a knife. Officers responded to Olive Avenue and Virginia Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 and located a man who was holding an unknown metal object. The man ignored officers’ commands and waived the object at them. Officer utilized a 40 mm less lethal round and taser in order to subdue him. He was arrested for resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon, and for having two warrants. He was placed on $25,000 bail.

BURBANK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO