Undefeated Flintridge Prep Blanks Thacher, 34-0
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. It was another impressive performance by the undefeated Flintridge Prep varsity football team as it blanked visiting Thacher High of Ojai, 34-0, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Thacher, which was ranked No. 1 in the final...
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation: Centennial Campaign Raises $40 Million
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the stadium’s nonprofit organization, has compiled of its $40-million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and campaign chairman, Mickey Segal,...
City Council Contenders Speak at Forum
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Burbank held a candidate forum between the five city council candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Woodbury University. Each candidate sought to distinguish herself from the others before election day this...
LCF Adds Speed Deterrents to Angeles Crest Highway
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Flintridge residents may have noticed a few changes driving southbound on Angeles Crest Highway toward Foothill Boulevard, including the addition of yellow backplates, all-red flashing signal heads and increased signage. The city has gone...
LCFEF Donates $2.5M to LCUSD Schools
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Thanks to generous donations during the 2021-22 school year, the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation exceeded their goal by $500,000 by contributing a record $2.5 million to the La Cañada Unified School District at Tuesday’s district governing board meeting.
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A home in the 3100 block of El Caminito Street in La Crescenta was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, after an intruder forced open a locked door. It was unclear whether anything was stolen.
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— Police were contacted with reports of a man holding a knife. Officers responded to Olive Avenue and Virginia Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 and located a man who was holding an unknown metal object. The man ignored officers’ commands and waived the object at them. Officer utilized a 40 mm less lethal round and taser in order to subdue him. He was arrested for resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon, and for having two warrants. He was placed on $25,000 bail.
