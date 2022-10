BEND, OR -- Bend Police responded to a call of a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1900 block of NE Otelah Place on Saturday night, October 1st. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds related to a dispute. The two men, a 27-year-old Bend resident and a 53-year-old Bend resident, were transported to St. Charles Medical Center where they are both in stable condition. This remains an active investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO