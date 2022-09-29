(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.

ZION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO