(Terry Bell, WRN) The man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse wants to change his name. Gaige Grosskreutz says he’s received death threats, and wants a new name to protect his family. The request to a Kenosha County judge to legally change his name was supposed to be kept secret, but it leaked online.
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
ZION, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning by Zion police officers. Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Gabriel Avenue around 7:14 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground in a driveway off an alley. When officers arrived, they found […]
An Illinois man was arrested on Thursday near Osseo for OWI. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 11:30pm on Thursday, September 29th, a trooper pulled over a vehicle going 90mph on I-94 near Osseo. Due to indicators of criminal activity, the Black River Falls K9 Unit responded and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
A Stevens Point man was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 10:15am on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso was utilized and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and 341.3 grams of Marijuana was located.
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday. Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.
Brian Kief has been named President of Aspirus Health’s South and Southwest Divisions, according to Jesse Tischer, Senior Vice President and President, Regional Markets. The divisions overseen by Kief include Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, as well as the clinics and services affiliated with the two hospitals. Since joining Aspirus in April 2022, Kief has served as interim President of its Southwest Division.
