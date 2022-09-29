Read full article on original website
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
She’s Got Good Bones – Battleship Texas In Galveston Drydock
The Battleship Texas is in her drydock in Galveston, Texas, the old girl is getting some new skin in some places, facelifts in others, paint, repairs, and much more. She is going to look amazing when all is said and done, and you can help. August 31, 2022, Battleship Texas...
