Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Apple crammed larger batteries into AirPods Pro 2
Apple promises that AirPods Pro 2 offer a longer battery life that the original version, and now we know part of the way this is accomplished. The 2022 version uses batteries with 16% more capacity. But the truly wireless headphones manage to pull off a 33% increase in time between...
Cult of Mac
Sorry, looks like original AirPods Pro won’t get Adaptive Transparency mode
The hopes of AirPods Pro users were raised recently when evidence pointed to the original version of these wireless earbuds getting Adaptive Transparency, one of best features of the second-generation model. Turns out it’s probably just a mistake. If you’re really missing the feature, perhaps the best option is...
Cult of Mac
Is this ‘every MacBook Pro user’s standard setup?’ [Setups]
You, like many people, may build your computer setup around a MacBook Pro. But is yours the “standard setup” for MacBook Pro users?. If you answered “there’s no such thing,” you’re right. That’s why we were surprised to see a reference to such a standard in reaction to a setup with a MacBook Pro, a new Studio Display, an excellent CalDigit dock and a raft of excellent audio gear that not everyone has or even knows about. But maybe they should.
Cult of Mac
Apple declares once hugely popular iPhone 6 to be ‘vintage’
The iPhone 6 is now a “vintage” product. That doesn’t mean it’s now cool for hipsters to use one – it’s the classification Apple uses for products it stopped selling five years ago, and somewhat limits the repair options. The iOS handset was hugely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro wait times stretch out to November
The two iPhone 14 Pro models have been on the market for several weeks now but demand still outstrips supply. As a result, anyone shopping for the handsets should expect to wait until November to get one, especially the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus is set to...
Cult of Mac
Get best-of-web pricing on up to 10TB of cloud storage
It’s time to organize those masses of files across all your devices. The way to do it is with a great cloud storage solution like Prism Drive that allows you to access every file from anywhere. Prism Drive comes highly recommended by users. And right now, you can get...
Cult of Mac
Want to work for Apple? You need these 4 traits.
Apple CEO Tim Cook told a group of students in Italy last week what it takes to get and keep a job with the Cupertino tech giant. Cook said Apple seeks out candidates with four shared skillsets that help employees — and the company — succeed. Tim Cook...
'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cult of Mac
Apple Music hits 100 million song milestone
There are now a whopping 100 million songs available to stream on Apple Music. That’s “more music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes,” says Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial. “More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.”
Cult of Mac
This wireless charging case for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch is perfect for travelers
This post on the Airbox wireless charging case is brought to you by Momax. Momax’s Airbox Portable Power Cabin may be the ultimate companion for your Apple devices. The clamshell case not only charges your gadgets fast with its built-in 10,000mAh battery, it also stores them on the go — including iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods or AirPods Pro.
Cult of Mac
EU passes law forcing Apple to switch to USB-C by 2024
The European Parliament voted in an overwhelming majority to enforce USB-C as the standard charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices. The law will come into effect by the end of 2024. With the legislation passed, Apple has a year to transition its product lineup to USB-C....
Cult of Mac
Enjoy matchmaking and free games with 5% off PlayStation Plus Essential
Finally got your hands on a PlayStation 5? On its own, the PS5 allows you to enjoy story-rich single-player games and load your favorite media. But if you want to unlock its full potential, you’ll need PlayStation Plus Essential. This membership allows you to access multiplayer in paid titles...
Comments / 0