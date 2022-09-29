Read full article on original website
Ricciardo credits maturity as he finally cracks top five in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo believes his first top-five finish of 2022 at the Singapore Grand Prix can be attributed to he and his McLaren team having taken a mature approach to such a challenging race. Teammate Lando Norris started from sixth on the grid but Ricciardo was down in 16th and facing...
Gyann endures to win second P2 championship
The Prototype 2 (P2) race on Sunday at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2, at Virginia International Raceway was more a matter of survival than anything else. With rain falling all day around VIR’s 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit, the final Hagerty Race Day saw even minor off-course excursions turn into tow truck recoveries. This was especially true for classes with low ground clearance, such as P2.
Maloy claims first Super Touring Lite Runoffs crown
Sunday, the final of three Hagerty Race Days, opened with the 22-driver Super Touring Lite (STL) contest at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Defending STL National Champion Danny Steyn, in the No. 9 Ocean Machinery/Nelson/OPM/G-Loc Mazda MX-5, earned the Tire Rack Pole Award earlier in...
Nolan Allaer carries on family tradition of FC wins
Sunday’s Formula Continental (FC) class race at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs was a family affair for Nolan and Robert Allaer, of Grosse Point, MI. Robert is a two-time Runoffs champion in the class, and he got to watch his son Nolan carry on the tradition with a dramatic victory on VIR’s 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit.
Eaton wins messy American Sedan race, earns third championship
It was a tough day for American Sedan drivers at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit featured steady light rain during their race on the third and final Hagerty Race Day. In the heavy, powerful American Sedan cars, that meant a double handful — evil handling steel and unpredictable traction.
Redemption for Ave as he claims GT-3 Runoffs title
Tony Ave is hardly new to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. In his nine previous appearances, he has scored two Runoffs poles and two gold medals — all of which came in GT-1. In GT-3, luck hasn’t been on his side, finishing 11th and 7th in his two previous attempts in the class. At this year’s Runoffs — during the final Hagerty Race Day at Virginia International Raceway– that all changed.
GT-2 win gives Aquilante Super Sweep after review
Varying track conditions were very much a storyline during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. That story continued late Sunday morning, the third of three Hagerty Race Days, during the GT-2 contest. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn VIR circuit was soaked, wet, sort...
Mayer motors to Formula Atlantic National Championship
One of the fastest car classes, Formula Atlantic’s Hagerty Race Days contest got underway Saturday afternoon during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Chip Romer, the Tire Rack Pole Award winner, had control of the field at the start in...
Allmendinger finally gets first Xfinity superspeedway win at Talladega
Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led at the white flag on a superspeedway and not been able to lead the next lap to earn the big trophy. On Saturday, the veteran waited and pulled ahead of the field in the final feet coming to the Sparks 300 checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway and edged 19-year old Sam Mayer by 0.015s – about three feet — in a photo finish to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at NASCAR’s biggest track.
Elliott wins Talladega; first playoff driver to win playoff race in 2022
Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR’s famed Talladega Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon – having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Ives blaming himself for Bowman injury, vowing to improve Next Gen car
Greg Ives is blaming himself that his driver Alex Bowman was in a position where he crashed at Texas Motor Speedway and is now dealing with concussion-like symptoms. “It’s all about togetherness as far as I’m in the sport with NASCAR, with Goodyear, with the race teams … so ultimately, it’s my job to try to make sure my driver is put in the safest spot possible,” Ives said. “So, for me, the decisions I made probably throughout the Texas race ultimately caused a crash and [I’m] thinking that I could have done something different. That’s how I look at things. I look in the mirror before I look out into the crowd.”
Heart of Racing launches female driver search with Phoenix shootout
The Heart of Racing sports car racing team will host a two-day shootout for female racers this November, where one driver will earn the team’s support for the 2023 season. Heart of Racing is now accepting female applications for the search. The team will then invite select applicants to compete in the shootout for a seat in the team’s GT4 program. Apply at https://www.theheartofracing.com/driversearch by October 23, 2022 to be considered.
WTR still in control of Petit Le Mans in tight strategic title battle
Over the longest period of green flag running the race had seen, The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac has been in control much of the time, mostly with Pipo Derani at the wheel. Then the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing began to command the race, but The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been showing more speed as the sun headed for the horizon, and Ricky Taylor had run Alex Lynn down and taken the lead.
Frustrated Verstappen says Saturday error led to Sunday woes
Max Verstappen says Red Bull Racing’s qualifying miscue was the catalyst for a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for the championship leader, who finished seventh. The Dutchman had appeared set for pole position when the team had to tell him to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel, leaving him eighth on the grid. He took seventh place from Sebastian Vettel on the final lap of the incident-filled race, and although Verstappen has an even better chance to wrap up the title in Japan next weekend, he’s angry at how Singapore panned out.
Torrence, Hight, Koretsky, M. Smith qualify No. 1 at NHRA Midwest Nationals
On the strength of the fastest Funny Car run since 2019, points leader Robert Hight held on to the No. 1 qualifying position in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway during the 11th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Kyle Koretsky (Pro...
CGR Cadillac Racing confirms Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook for 2023 WEC entry
Cadillac has confirmed that three drivers with Cadillac ties will be driving the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship, including its first visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2002. Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who just wrapped up their season for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be joined by Richard Westbrook in the CGR-prepared V-LMDh, driver of the Cadillac DPi.V-R for JDC-Miller Motorsports in IMSA this season.
Perez keeps Singapore GP win despite time penalty
Sergio Perez has kept his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix despite an unusual set of penalties for safety car infringements. Leading the entire race after overtaking Charles Leclerc at the start, Perez had to head the field during two safety car periods, but dropped more than 10 car lengths back on multiple occasions. Despite Perez claiming it was too difficult to always stay within range, the FIA deemed he could have done so in wet conditions early in the race and so reprimanded him for the first time he infringed.
IMSA WeatherTech Night of Champions honors series standouts
A year of arduous work, dedication and success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was rewarded Sunday evening at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort during the IMSA WeatherTech Night of Champions. The ceremony hosted by NBC Sports announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish honored the 2022 WeatherTech Championship season...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Truck Series fire
Camping World Truck Series racer Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns after his No. 3 caught fire during Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Anderson, who competes in his own Jordan Anderson Racing entry part-time in the Truck Series while also fielding an Xfinity Series entry for Myatt Snyder, spun to a stop on the inside wall on the 19th lap of Saturday’s race after his No. 3 Chevrolet erupted in flames.
Introne strategizes, takes B-Spec championship
Steve Introne of Windham, NH had a plan to win the B-Spec championship at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs — taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway — in the No. 12 VeloceEng/Black Hog Beer/BosMblTire MINI Cooper. And, it worked. Introne’s plan involved a partnership...
