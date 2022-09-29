Greg Ives is blaming himself that his driver Alex Bowman was in a position where he crashed at Texas Motor Speedway and is now dealing with concussion-like symptoms. “It’s all about togetherness as far as I’m in the sport with NASCAR, with Goodyear, with the race teams … so ultimately, it’s my job to try to make sure my driver is put in the safest spot possible,” Ives said. “So, for me, the decisions I made probably throughout the Texas race ultimately caused a crash and [I’m] thinking that I could have done something different. That’s how I look at things. I look in the mirror before I look out into the crowd.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO