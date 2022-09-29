Read full article on original website
How Will New Immunotherapies Fit Into the Treatment Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma?
Future directions for follicular lymphoma treatments include potential use earlier in treatment or as combination therapy, identifying patients who will benefit most from treatment, and minimizing the costs of therapy while maximizing accessibility. The last two decades have witnessed numerous advances in the treatment of follicular lymphoma (FL), including anti-CD20...
Comparing Physician Experience With Trial Data for Frontline RCC Regimens
During a live virtual event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed with participants how their experience with immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies aligned with the data from pivotal clinical trials. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY:. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle...
Further Research Needed to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Melissa M. Hardesty discusses the key takeaways of the phase 2 OVARIO study of a PARP inhibitor plus a VEGF inhibitor in women with advanced ovarian cancer as well as research still needs to examine in this space. Melissa M. Hardesty, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women's Cancer Care, discusses...
Integrating CAR T-Cell Therapy Into Community Oncology Practices
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Peter A. McSweeney discussed the ways in which community oncology centers are implementing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy into their practice and the challenges that come with it. Community oncology practices come in all shapes and sizes with larger centers often having more resources...
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
CD20/CD3 Bispecific Antibodies Can Revolutionize B-Cell Lymphoma Therapy
The bispecific antibodies for B-cell lymphoma that are under development target CD20, and they have a second receptor that targets CD3, which is present on vector T cells, according to Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD. Over the last several decades, the management of B-cell lymphoma has been transformed by advancements in...
Suicide Risk Rises Sharply in People Diagnosed With Early-Onset Dementia
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Thoughts of suicide are often a first reaction to a diagnosis of dementia before age 65, a new study suggests. Suicide risk is highest in the first three months after the dementia diagnosis and if the patient already has a psychiatric disorder, British researchers found. For those younger than 65, suicide risk was nearly seven times higher than in patients without dementia. Overall,...
Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat Doses First Patient With Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
To determine the effectiveness of nirogacestat at 150mg twice a day in patients with ovarian granulosa cell tumors, the agent has been administered to the first patient in a phase 2 trial. About the Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat. Trial Name: Nirogacestat in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov Indentifier: NCT05348356.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CUE-101 for Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Building on data showing its preclinical anti-tumor activity, CUE-101 will be examined in a phase 1b study and has been granted FDA fast track designation. The FDA granted fast track designation to the interleukin 2 biologic CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with human papillomavirus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to an announcement by Cue Biopharma.1.
Cortes Discusses Changing Landscape of Hematology and Challenges to the Cancer Center of Today
The landscape of treating patients with hematologic malignancies has changed greatly throughout the career of Jorge E. Cortes, MD. Once excitement might have centered around a handful of drugs, but now there is a much more robust variety of options. Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University,...
A Look Back at FDA News from September 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of September 2022. In September 2022, the FDA granted 7 approvals across various cancer types, including durvalumab (Imfinzi) for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, sodium thiosulfate for pediatric solid tumors, selpercatinib (Retevmo) for advanced or metastatic solid tumors, futibatinib (Lytgobi) for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, and more.
