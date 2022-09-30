ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man sought in beating of 74-year-old security guard at Pomona shopping center parking lot

 5 days ago

Police are searching for a homeless man accused of attacking and beating a 74-year-old security guard in Pomona.

The incident occurred on Sept. 13 in the parking lot at the Rio Rancho Towne Center. Jose Quezada used a metal object to strike the guard numerous times in the head, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The victim, who was not armed, was sent to the ICU.

"He started yelling racist slurs and pulled out a knife... when I approached him, I was hit from behind," said the victim, Melvin Beauford, who owns the security company.

"He was beaten so badly that his brains were hanging out," the victim's wife, Regina, added.

He underwent emergency surgery and a plate was placed in his skull. He is now slowly recovering.

Police say Quezada is a known transient with several noticeable tattoos, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 622-0673.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that the incident happened at Target, but it was in the parking lot of the shopping center.

CB Monzon
6d ago

That’s the point it’s useless to have unarmed security guards. Criminals won’t hesitate to hurt them. Better yet all security guards must be armed to have equal footing with criminals.

Lala
5d ago

I'm glad you survived this senseless, brutal attack!Prayers for your speedy recovery and God bless you sir!I hope they catch this Coward and lock him up for attempted murder!

Arrius Katticus
6d ago

Find the insect. For all the good it will do. That Target is no more than 7 miles from where we live.

