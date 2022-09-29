ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Anthony Scaramucci
Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study

New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report

The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
Top Analyst Makes Case for Q4 Bitcoin and Crypto Rally As Fiat Currencies Get Crushed

A popular crypto analyst is making the argument that the last quarter of the year could bring rallies to the digital asset markets. In a new discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Mike from Digital Asset News, the host of InvestAnswers says that a number of fundamental catalysts are currently stacked up in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets.
US Senator Introduces Bill That Prohibits Government From Eliminating Cash When CBDC Is Created

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has proposed new legislation to ensure Americans can continue using physical bills and coins even if the US adopts a digital dollar. In a statement, Lankford says he introduced the No Digital Dollar Act amid concerns from residents in his state that cash may be phased out once the US creates a central bank digital currency (CBDC.
