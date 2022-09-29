Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Forecasts Major Market Shift After Correctly Calling 2022 Market Crash
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is predicting a big trend shift in the financial markets after nailing this year’s collapse. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO says he’s changing his stance on the financial markets after correctly predicting the meltdown this year. In November 2021,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Airdrop Incoming: Flare Outlines Schedule for Long-Awaited Spark (FLR) Token Giveaway
Flare is hinting that its long-awaited Spark (FLR) token airdrop to XRP holders is just around the corner with a new announcement to validators. The company notes in a new schedule that validators can now onboard to the Flare network. Flare also says it is currently working to onboard crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study
New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and One DeFi Altcoin Set for Rallies, According to Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and an altcoin from the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,100 Twitter followers that he expects ETH to at least break through the $1,500 level, about 11% up from current prices.
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says He’s Loading Up on Bitcoin As BTC Makes Once-in-a-Decade Signal
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB says he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) again and highlights data trends suggesting the king crypto may be gearing up for a surge. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers he is seizing the opportunity to purchase the leading crypto as he has done at other times after significant price declines.
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Social (DESO) Outpaces Crypto Market and Surges 102% This Week Amid Integration With MetaMask
A social media-focused altcoin is surging this week after the announcement of a new partnership with the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. Decentralized social media platform Decentralized Social (DESO) rallied to a weekly high of $11 today, marking a 102% increase from its seven-day low of $5.43. The 226th-ranked crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Weak Hand Capitulation, Holding Steady Amid Stock Market Drop: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading digital asset analytics firm says one reliable technical indicator is suggesting that weak hands have already left the crypto markets. Santiment says it’s keeping a close watch on Bitcoin’s (BTC) volume, which the firm says has been in an uptrend since June when the king crypto printed its current bear market low.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Makes Case for Q4 Bitcoin and Crypto Rally As Fiat Currencies Get Crushed
A popular crypto analyst is making the argument that the last quarter of the year could bring rallies to the digital asset markets. In a new discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Mike from Digital Asset News, the host of InvestAnswers says that a number of fundamental catalysts are currently stacked up in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets.
dailyhodl.com
US Senator Introduces Bill That Prohibits Government From Eliminating Cash When CBDC Is Created
U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has proposed new legislation to ensure Americans can continue using physical bills and coins even if the US adopts a digital dollar. In a statement, Lankford says he introduced the No Digital Dollar Act amid concerns from residents in his state that cash may be phased out once the US creates a central bank digital currency (CBDC.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Crypto Opportunities He’s Most Excited About
Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he has his eye on multiple opportunities that he believes could be the next big thing for the crypto industry. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) present a huge opportunity in the book industry. “NFTs as books, I...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Parent Company Says It Supports Ethereum As Giant Launches New Staking Validator
The parent company of mobile communications giant T-Mobile says it’s launching an Ethereum (ETH) staking validator as part of its support for the world’s second-largest blockchain by market cap. According to a new press release, Deutsche Telekom is supporting Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism into a...
