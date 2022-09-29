Read full article on original website
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target
We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?
Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
Minnesota’s Haunted Dairy Queen Is Just An Hour From St. Cloud
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy
I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!
You've probably heard for a little bit now that there's a circus coming to town, but it's not just any circus it's the Cirque Italia Water Circus! If you've ever seen any type of Cirque show you know you're in for a sensational show. The show just got to town...
Get Excited! Minnesota One of Ed Sheeran’s Stops in 2023 for ‘The Mathematics Tour’
It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week
If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud. Miller Concessions is doing one of their...
Frontline Worker Checks Are On The Way
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota frontline worker pay is on the way. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday morning that qualified frontline workers will receive $487.45 beginning Wednesday. The Frontline Worker Pay bill was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in April. During the signup window, more than 1.2 million...
The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!
ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
Harvest of Horror Opens 12th Season With New Frights/Attractions
ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday. Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.
