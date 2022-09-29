Read full article on original website
David ree
4d ago
They should have scared him off instead of just watching. He will end up dead for doing things like that
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted Expeditions
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies
A bear was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Raccoon Makes Ohio Woman Run For Her Life, She Eats Pavement, Then Her Boyfriend Tries To Flex On The Critter
This video should be hung up in the Louvre. It’s a work of art, and we’re just fortunate someone happened to be driving by to catch it all. Raccoons can be cute little things, scary, sneaky, and human-like as they walk up to your back sliding door on their hind legs knocking for someone to let them in.
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.
The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
thesmokies.com
Are the Dollywood pumpkins real? Here’s the inside scoop
The Harvest Festival is now underway at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., kicking off a tradition that features sweet treats, seasonal food, live music and larger-than-life displays. One of the park’s most popular events is presented by Humana and Covenant Health. The fall celebration will run throughout September and...
1450wlaf.com
Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
