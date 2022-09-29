ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

David ree
4d ago

They should have scared him off instead of just watching. He will end up dead for doing things like that

99.5 WKDQ

Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
Public Safety
thesmokies.com

Are the Dollywood pumpkins real? Here’s the inside scoop

The Harvest Festival is now underway at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., kicking off a tradition that features sweet treats, seasonal food, live music and larger-than-life displays. One of the park’s most popular events is presented by Humana and Covenant Health. The fall celebration will run throughout September and...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
