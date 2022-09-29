Read full article on original website
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game
Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
Look: Alabama Went to Fayetteville and Won SEC Road Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Fayetteville, Arkansas and defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. It was the first SEC road game for the Crimson Tide and Alabama faced serious adversity as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with injury.
Tide Women’s Hoops 2022-23 TV Slate Revealed
The Alabama women’s basketball team will have nine games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks for the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide will make its first appearance on the SEC Network on Dec. 15, when Alabama hosts Little Rock. Additional home contests on the SEC Network feature games...
Jimbo Fisher Changes Tune, Praises Nick Saban In Press Conference
Jimbo Fisher, the head football coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday for a battle in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fisher and the Aggies, notorious for their surprise upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, have been the talk of the college football world since spring. Texas...
Jahmyr Gibbs Wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his stellar performance against Arkansas. On 18 carries, Gibbs tallied 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He remained a constant threat out of the backfield, catching two passes for 20 yards.
Alabama Edges Out Georgia for Number 1 Spot in Coaches Poll
After a dominant performance against Arkansas by the Crimson Tide and a near upset in Missouri for the Bulldogs, Alabama has passed Georgia for the number one ranking in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Arkansas gave Alabama a scare in the 3rd quarter of Saturday's game, but the Tide ultimately won...
Column: Talladega, Braves Cap Perfect Southern Sports Weekend
Quarter notes and Hank's half time. Are poundin' on this heart of mine. Song to song, I pass my time. With these speakers on ten. The notes of Eric Church echoed through the airwaves of my car Sunday night. After watching the Braves reclaim the lead from the Mets at...
Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce
Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance
Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
Nick Saban Does Not Care What You Think
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban went on one of his notable rants during his Monday afternoon press conference. The seven-time national champion was asked about how he handles the outside factors leading up to the game and the noise surrounding the team's performances. "I don’t get affected by it...
Brian Robinson Expected to Be Acitvated Later This Week
Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later in the week, according to national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday
Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
Alabama Leads Arkansas 28-7 at Halftime; Bryce Young Still Out
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 28-7 at halftime in Fayetteville, AR. The defense has forced its first turnover of the season, JoJo Earle has returned to the line-up and already caught a touchdown, and the team has put up double the yards on offense that Arkansas has.
Jalen Milroe Steps Up to Help the Tide Get the Win
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 with some help from backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Heisman winner and current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young exited the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury, which head coach Nick Saban confirmed to be an AC sprain.
Nick Saban Provides Injury Updates on Key Players
Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on the injured players in his post-game press conference after the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26. The number one question is what is the condition of Heisman Winning quarterback Bryce Young? During the second quarter, Young exited the game with a shoulder injury and was evaluated in the medical tent and locker room. He was seen on the sideline in his uniform throughout the second half but did not return to the game.
