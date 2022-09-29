ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Women’s Hoops 2022-23 TV Slate Revealed

The Alabama women’s basketball team will have nine games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks for the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide will make its first appearance on the SEC Network on Dec. 15, when Alabama hosts Little Rock. Additional home contests on the SEC Network feature games...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahmyr Gibbs Wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his stellar performance against Arkansas. On 18 carries, Gibbs tallied 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He remained a constant threat out of the backfield, catching two passes for 20 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce

Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance

Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Does Not Care What You Think

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban went on one of his notable rants during his Monday afternoon press conference. The seven-time national champion was asked about how he handles the outside factors leading up to the game and the noise surrounding the team's performances. "I don’t get affected by it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Robinson Expected to Be Acitvated Later This Week

Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later in the week, according to national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday

Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Milroe Steps Up to Help the Tide Get the Win

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 with some help from backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Heisman winner and current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young exited the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury, which head coach Nick Saban confirmed to be an AC sprain.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Provides Injury Updates on Key Players

Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on the injured players in his post-game press conference after the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26. The number one question is what is the condition of Heisman Winning quarterback Bryce Young? During the second quarter, Young exited the game with a shoulder injury and was evaluated in the medical tent and locker room. He was seen on the sideline in his uniform throughout the second half but did not return to the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

