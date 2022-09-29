ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson

The “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max from Legendary Television has cast Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson in lead roles, Variety has learned. Officially titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series was ordered at HBO Max in June 2019. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit” Watson will play Valya Harkonnen and...
Bluesman Mike Morgan is back with a fine album after a long hiatus

THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN DALLAS Mike Morgan and The Crawl. M.C. Records. Texas blues guitarist Mike Morgan ends his 15-year hiatus from recording with this strong and saucy disc that includes guest performances from fellow Texans Anson Funderburgh and Shawn Pittman. Ten of the 13 songs are original compositions, including a sweet tribute to a swamp blues harmonica-guitarist icon, the late Lazy Lester, whom I had the pleasure of spending a little time in New Orleans with myself years ago. I found Morgan’s song in his memory a welcomed addition to this album.
TEXAS STATE
