NFL winners and losers: Why the Browns absolutely suck
We’re one month in to the NFL season and if anything is certain it’s that the Browns are going to stretch the believability of excuses this season. Cleveland finds itself 2-2, which isn’t bad in isolation — until you consider that they’ve had the softest start to the season of any team in the league.
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens
There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Has the Kenny Pickett Era begun in Pittsburgh?
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a football game on Sunday, a game that was entirely winnable. Yet even with the loss, they might have achieved something in defeat. Clarity about the quarterback position. Rookie passer Kenny Pickett took over for Mitchell Trubisky in the second half, and while he was not...
The Ravens lost on a fourth down call. Was it the right decision?
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Sunday after Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit the game winning field goal. Despite the heroics of Bass and the high level of play Josh Allen and the Bills offense exhibited in the second half, the attention was on the Ravens, and one decision in particular.
Patrick Mahomes’ spinning, leaping, improvisational TD toss is one of his best ever
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a Super Bowl LV rematch on Sunday night in Week 4, and it was likely the last time we’ll ever see quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady face off. Brady’s GOAT case is unassailable based on his accomplishments — is any QB ever winning seven Super Bowls again? — but the 27-year-old Mahomes has already made the case that he’s the most talented quarterback ever.
A fan ran onto the 49ers field with pink smoke bomb, and Bobby Wagner leveled him with a hit
A fan ran onto the field just before halftime as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to cap Week 4. The fan was carrying a pink smoke bomb, and ran down the sidelines until two Rams players knocked him to the ground. Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley chased the fan down from behind, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner lowered his shoulder to blast him to the ground.
Aaron Rodgers outduels Bailey Zappe at Lambeau Field
Early during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the visiting New England Patriots, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury and New England fans were googling “who is the Patriots emergency quarterback?”. Shortly thereafter they...
Baker Mayfield is inches away from success, but it’s a big gap for the Panthers
“The inches we need are everywhere around us.”. These were the words of coach Tony D’Amato, as portrayed by the legendary Al Pacino, in the often-quoted locker room speech near the end of Any Given Sunday. Building off the notion that football — and life — are games of inches where those who are willing to fight for those inches are the ones who emerge victorious, D’Amato inspires his team to take the field and fight for those inches.
D.K. Metcalf took the cart to poop, says a ‘clinch walk’ wouldn’t have made it
Seahawks fans got a big scare with under 10 minutes to go against the Lions when D.K. Metcalf, the most integral element of their passing attack, was seen taking the cart to the locker room. As fans waited with bated breath to find out what was happening, Metcalf was pooping....
Saquon Barkley is carrying the Giants and demolishing everyone while doing it
One of the loudest sounds you can hear at a sporting event is when the crowd collectively holds its breath. I first experienced this phenomenon early in Alexander Ovechkin’s career with the Washington Capitals. Seeing him live against the Boston Bruins one night, every time he touched the puck the crowd at the Verizon Center — now the Capital One Arena — held it’s breath, expecting something magical to happen.
The Saints lost on a double-doink field goal, and the replay is unbelievable
Football can often be a cruel and unusual sport. Saints fans are well aware of how cruel the sport can be—from the Minneapolis Miracle to the PI that wasn’t against the Rams. In London, the football gods punished the Saints again, in another cruel and unusual way. The...
