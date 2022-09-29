Since 2007 the community of Minot, North Dakota has been haunted by a disturbing question: Who stabbed 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson to death?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola probed that mystery as they tackled the series’ 100th case. They worked alongside Det. Carmen Asham, Det. Mikali Talbott, and Chief John Klug of the Minot Police Dept, as well as other local investigators. The Minot PD gave the “Cold Justice” team access to voluminous evidence in the high-profile homicide, which has attracted attention from the FBI, reporters, and podcasters.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO