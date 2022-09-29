ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Killed Anita Knutson? The 100th Episode Of ‘Cold Justice’ Looks Into 2007 North Dakota Stabbing

Since 2007 the community of Minot, North Dakota has been haunted by a disturbing question: Who stabbed 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson to death?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola probed that mystery as they tackled the series’ 100th case. They worked alongside Det. Carmen Asham, Det. Mikali Talbott, and Chief John Klug of the Minot Police Dept, as well as other local investigators. The Minot PD gave the “Cold Justice” team access to voluminous evidence in the high-profile homicide, which has attracted attention from the FBI, reporters, and podcasters.
KX News

Civilian found dead at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An adult civilian was found dead at the Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 21. According to the Minot AFB, authorities are investigating the situation and will provide more details as they become available. No information regarding the civilian has been released at this time. This is a developing story […]

