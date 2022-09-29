On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the pivotal matchup between NFC West rivals when the Los Angeles Rams will look to exercise their demons at the house of horrors in San Francisco as they take on the 49ers (-1.5). The pair breaks down what this game means for the division as well as the entire NFC conference.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO