Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 5: Pickett, Pickens, And More
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Lessons Learned from Week 4 Milly Winning Roster
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Getting Defensive: Week 5
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Bucs vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football DFS Preview
With all of their receivers expected to be back in the lineup, there's a chance the Bucs revert to the pass-first style they employed in 2021. This year, Tamp Bay ranks 25th in pass rate over expected. They are passing on just 59 percent of their plays. A boon in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcsportsedge.com
MNF Matchup, What We Learned in Week 4
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the pivotal matchup between NFC West rivals when the Los Angeles Rams will look to exercise their demons at the house of horrors in San Francisco as they take on the 49ers (-1.5). The pair breaks down what this game means for the division as well as the entire NFC conference.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to play the Wednesday Evening Matchup between UCF and SMU
SMU at UCF (-3): O/U 65.0. This game was pushed back twice due to Hurricane Ian and will be taking place on Wednesday at 7 PM ET. These squads had extra days of prep versus each other, which is something they don't even need because these coaches know each other like the back of their hands.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Buffalo vs Bowling Green and Illinois vs Iowa
Buffalo (-2) at Bowling Green: O/U 54.5. This spread opened at Bowling Green -1.5 and has flipped to Buffalo -2 and rightfully so. Bowling Green is coming off a 31-28 win versus Akron, who is not good either, and the Falcons were a -9.5 point road favorite. Bowling Green never...
nbcsportsedge.com
Key Fantasy Questions: Pacific Division
The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. On the latest episode of Roundball Stew, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcsportsedge.com
Jonathan Taylor's Frustrations
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
2022-23 Fantasy Hoops C Rankings 9-Cat
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Ladies and gentlemen, fall has officially arrived. Those dog...
NBA・
Comments / 0