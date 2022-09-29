Read full article on original website
This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge
Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
Rare earth developer Pensana signs offtake MOU for 25% of its annual production
According to the company's statement, it has signed a memorandum of understanding for offtake of 25% of annual...
IAMGOLD, Endeavour report their gold operations in Burkina Faso unaffected by recent political developments
The companies continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if appropriate. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier...
Sibanye-Stillwater increases its stake in lithium developer Keliber to 84.96%
According to a press-release, in the first stage of the financing arrangement, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its pre-emptive right to...
Great Panther mining announces board resignations, new CEO
In addition, Alan Hair will resign as interim CEO and will resume the position of non-executive chair. Sandra...
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Businesses will fight to keep margins – Liberty Gold’s Cal Everett on why the Fed needs to be tough
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett.
Desalination plant delays impacts Antofagasta's production
Antofagasta said today that about 30,000 tonnes of copper production in 2023 will be impacted due to desalination plant delays. Los Pelambres is a sulphide deposit in Chile’s Coquimbo Region, 240 km north of Santiago. Copper production was 324,700 tonnes in 2021. The mine has seen falling production due to drought, and the company announced plans for a desalination plant.
Canada's mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction up 1.9% in July - StatCan
StatCan said that oil sands extraction (+5.1%) increased strongly in July, following decreases in the previous two months....
Bank of England reaffirms willingness to buy long-dated gilts
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was reaffirming its willingness to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts at each of its daily reverse auctions, subject to a reserve price. Earlier on Monday,...
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
Nvidia says it is ceasing all activities in Russia, relocating employees
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is ceasing all activities in Russia and giving employees there the option of continuing their jobs in other countries. "After previously suspending shipments to the country, we had continued to maintain our office to support our employees...
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
Another market crash is due soon - Clem Chambers
Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain, discusses his outlook on the markets with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News.
Gold, silver powered higher by a bullish cocktail, including safe-haven demand
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls showed important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest still more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $32.40 at $1,734.60 and December silver was up $0.606 at $21.195.
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
Gulf bourses end higher on firmer oil prices; Saudi outperforms
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday as oil prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meet, with the Saudi index outperforming its peers in the region. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, jumped by about $4 as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022
Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
Bitcoin Oct. 4 chart alert - Bulls gain a bit of momentum early this week
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The bulls have gained some slight momentum this week, and more price gains in the near term would likely start a price uptrend on the daily chart. Still, the bulls have more work to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
