NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Playoff Dates, Times, Opponent and Pitching Matchups
Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2.
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
One of the Most Bizarre Calls in Baseball Happened to the Phillies on Friday
On Friday afternoon against the Nationals, the Phillies lost an out then gained one right back in one of the strangest at-bats you'll ever see.
MLB
4 tasks for Padres in final regular-season series
SAN DIEGO -- Having clinched and celebrated on Sunday, the Padres sure didn’t look like a team with nothing left to play for on Monday night. And, to be fair, there are still playoff implications on this week’s three-game series against the Giants at Petco Park. The Phillies...
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
The Phils are headed to the playoffs, so what's next? Postseason FAQ
Finally, the Phillies are back in the postseason. They clinched an NL Wild Card on Monday night in Houston. They will play Game 1 of a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Friday, either in St. Louis or New York. You might have some questions about the Phillies’ first trip to the postseason since 2011.
MLB
Fan dilemma: Consistently good vs. occasional titles?
The Red Sox are about to finish in last place again, for the fifth time in 11 years. This has been, by any measure, a dreary and disappointing and ultimately lost season at Fenway Park. But when you look at the big picture with them, something really hard to do at the end of a season like this, when you look back at the last 20 years, would you rather be a fan of them, or the Yankees? Or a Dodgers team that has won 110 games this season with two still left to play? Or even the Astros?
MLB
Padres nab Wild Card: 'Best moments are yet to come'
SAN DIEGO -- Bob Melvin heard the roar from the top step of the first-base dugout. Josh Bell was readying himself to enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon. And then Bell stopped. He backed out and paused for a moment. The Petco Park crowd had erupted -- first a low buzz, then a full-on outburst.
MLB
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
MLB
Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish
CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB・
MLB
Dodgers' historic 110th win a walk in the park
LOS ANGELES -- It was no secret the Dodgers were going to be one of the best teams in the Majors this season. But the 2022 Dodgers have now done something no National League team has done in over 100 years. With a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies on...
MLB
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MLB
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MLB
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run
CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
MLB
Anderson struggles in final start of '22
CHICAGO -- When an offense has sputtered like the Reds in recent weeks, the last thing it needed was a big deficit to try and battle back from. But on Sunday vs. the Cubs, that's exactly what happened, and it came quickly. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson threw 37 pitches and...
MLB
Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience
SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
MLB
Contreras bids farewell to Cubs fans in last home game
CHICAGO -- After the final out of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, Cubs players and coaches emerged from the dugout and waved to fans as a show of appreciation following the last home game of the year. Willson Contreras stayed put after his teammates left the field. Contreras donned his...
