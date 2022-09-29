Read full article on original website
reviewed.com
Lorex’s new 4K spotlight breaks out all the bells and whistles for outdoor security
Not to be confused with the famed (and moderately depressing) Dr. Seuss story The Lorax, this Lorex is a brand dedicated to smart security solutions. One of its latest outdoor security cameras is the Lorex 4K Spotlight Camera (available at Lorex), which showcases stellar performance, great security features, and a simple setup. While the new Lorex camera has a few shortcomings, including a compatibility gap that is sure to disappoint Apple fanatics. Otherwise, it’s a shot in the arm for a smart security landscape that desperately needed it.
reviewed.com
6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With all of the smart appliances hitting the market in recent years, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with options. Do you need a fridge that helps plan dinner? What about a microwave you can talk to? And if you're switching between gas, electric, and induction cooktops, should you go for a smart model?
