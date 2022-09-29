Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO