Dare County, NC

Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday

Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
DARE COUNTY, NC

