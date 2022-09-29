Read full article on original website
big945.com
Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday
Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
big945.com
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
big945.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
big945.com
Approximately 90 in attendance at Suicide Awareness & Prevention Town Hall event
The Breaking Through Task Force, Saving Lives Task Force, Be Resilient OBX, and Dare County Department of Health & Human Services partnered to host a town hall event on September 27, 2022 at First Flight High School. With approximately 90 individuals in attendance, the main feature of the event was...
