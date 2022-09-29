Read full article on original website
Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday
Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
