Photos: First 3D-printed, two-story home in US being built in Texas
The nation's first 3D-printed, two-story home is being built right here in the Lone Star State. Texas is no stranger to 3D-printed real estate. There's already a 3D-printed neighborhood underway in Austin, Elon Musk is developing a 3D-printed addition to the SpaceX facility on South Padre Island and the U.S. Army is building 3D-printed barracks near El Paso for military members to train or reside in.
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
Reyes reflects on being first Webb Co. treasurer nominated for prestigious award
Webb County Treasurer Raul L. Reyes attended the 74th annual County Treasurers’ Association of Texas Conference in Waco earlier this month where he was able to discuss some of the most important topics facing county treasurers statewide and was also a nominee for a prestigious award. Reyes was one...
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
