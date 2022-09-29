California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), and California Nations Indian College (CINC) in Palm Desert will sign an agreement today to increase the number of Native American transfer students to the CSUSB campus. Both institutions will work to create a college preparation program and enrollment support partnership geared toward Native American students. CSUSB and CNIC The post An agreement to increase the number of Native American transfer students to CSUSB is underway appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO