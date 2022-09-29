ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Birch Bay, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Brandon Peterson#Reckless Driving#Apc
Mega 99.3

Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGMI

Man arrested for exposing himself, threatening ER staff

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man faces charges for threatening to kill staff and exposing himself in the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room early Monday, September 26th. A police report states that responding officers arrived just after midnight to find shaken staff and patients in the ER. They said Christopher...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy