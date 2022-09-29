Read full article on original website
Upset by being cutoff at Bellingham casino, man allegedly threatens employees with gun
The man was reportedly cut off after breaking a beer bottle in the bathroom.
Man allegedly rams Bellingham Police vehicle, exits with knife demanding officer shoot him
Police report the incident occurred shortly before noon Saturday along Lakeway Drive.
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
Man rams into police car, wields knife to initiate deadly conflict
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale man is in custody after Bellingham police said he rammed into a police vehicle and wielded a knife at an officer. Bellingham police said the man intentionally crashed into a marked vehicle while an officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision. The 29-year-old man...
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
Man arrested for exposing himself, threatening ER staff
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man faces charges for threatening to kill staff and exposing himself in the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room early Monday, September 26th. A police report states that responding officers arrived just after midnight to find shaken staff and patients in the ER. They said Christopher...
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
A rash of retail thefts have been sweeping Western Washington, now the Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it. Officers are working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders.
Here’s why a Bellingham man said he allegedly robbed a bank and where the missing $100 went
Before allegedly robbing the bank last weekend, the man reportedly walked into the jail and asked to speak to law enforcement.
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
