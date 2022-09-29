Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
The 6 most devastating hurricanes to hit the U.S. in October
We’ve passed the peak of hurricane season as we head into October, but we still see many tropical cyclones for this month, with over 500 forming in the past 160 years. 527 tropical storms and hurricanes have formed in October since the 1850s. Out of those 527 cyclones, 108...
Hurricane Ian death toll rises as Biden prepares to tour worst-hit areas
Unofficial figures more than 100 killed by storm that swept across Florida and made second deadly landfall in South Carolina
Republican Herschel Walker pledges to sue over report he paid for abortion – live
Anti-abortion Senate candidate in Georgia reportedly paid for the procedure for a former girlfriend in 2009
Bay News 9
Beware the 'I' of the storm: Hurricane names beginning with 'I' are the most retired
There are certain names that no future tropical cyclone will ever have. “I” happens to have the most retirees for the Atlantic basin. According to NOAA’s most recent 30-year climate period spanning from 1991 to 2020, an average Atlantic hurricane season spawns 14 named storms. With “I”...
Comments / 0