Orange County, FL

Bay News 9

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Bay News 9

Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
DELTONA, FL
Bay News 9

Universal Orlando adds new dates to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added two dates to the Halloween Horror Nights schedule following the cancellation of event nights due to Hurricane Ian. Two event nights were canceled because of Hurricane Ian. The additional dates are Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24, the resort announced Monday. Both...
ORLANDO, FL
Jeff Allen
Bay News 9

Officials investigate deadly house fire in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and a dog were both found dead after a residential fire that happened overnight in Casselberry, Seminole County Fire Department said. First responders got a call about a house fire off of Center Drive that was 75% involved early Sunday morning. Intital reports...
CASSELBERRY, FL
Bay News 9

Deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving a warrant in Polk City

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's deputy has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant at a...
POLK CITY, FL

