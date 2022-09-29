Read full article on original website
Central Floridian gives food, clothes to people in Apopka in need
APOPKA, Fla. — Giving back to her community is in Tammy Perkins’ nature. Raised by a single mom to six kids, Perkins says it was difficult to make ends meet, but some help made it possible. What You Need To Know. Tammy Perkins runs a nonprofit to help...
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
Universal Orlando adds new dates to Halloween Horror Nights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added two dates to the Halloween Horror Nights schedule following the cancellation of event nights due to Hurricane Ian. Two event nights were canceled because of Hurricane Ian. The additional dates are Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24, the resort announced Monday. Both...
Seminole County sees record flooding after Hurricane Ian's onslaught
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Seminole Boulevard are completely flooded out and officials say they expect Lake Monroe, which just down the road, to see rising water levels as more water from elsewhere flows in. Sandbag locations are back open in the county as areas along the St....
Officials investigate deadly house fire in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and a dog were both found dead after a residential fire that happened overnight in Casselberry, Seminole County Fire Department said. First responders got a call about a house fire off of Center Drive that was 75% involved early Sunday morning. Intital reports...
Deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving a warrant in Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's deputy has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant at a...
Hero gives her all to her Plant City community and then gives some more
PLANT CITY, Fla. — To say that today's Everyday Hero devoted her adult life to service would be an understatement. Sharon Moody spreads her generosity across her Plant City community. Moody is a modest woman with an amazing love and passion for people and her beloved community. What You...
