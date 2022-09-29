Read full article on original website
Related
Hokiesports.com
First Look: Virginia Tech at Pitt
Being back on the road for the second weekend in a row, Virginia Tech football will play at Pitt on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium. For more on what you should know heading into the ACC matchup:. How to Follow. TV: Saturday's game will...
Hokiesports.com
Hokies fall 3-1 to Syracuse
BLACKSBURG, VA --The Virginia Tech volleyball team lost Sunday as the Syracuse Orange posted a 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 19-25, 22-25) win at home at Cassell Coliseum. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. This is the Hokies first loss at home. Cara Lewis...
Hokiesports.com
Hokies storm back to beat No. 3 North Carolina
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to take down No. 3 North Carolina, 2-1, on Saturday night at Thompson Field. Taylor Bryan scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute before Tori Powell found the winner in the 85th minute to give the Hokies their first win over the Tar Heels since 2011.
Hokiesports.com
First Half Lookback: Virginia Tech at North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Playing on the road at North Carolina Saturday, Virginia Tech football trails 24-10 at halftime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Tech's first score came by way of kicker William Ross drilling a 34-yard field goal on the Hokies' first drive of the game. Ross now has seven field goals on the year, which is tied for the fifth-most by a kicker nationally this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hokiesports.com
Notable Numbers: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
It was not Virginia Tech football's day at Kenan Memorial Stadium, with the team falling to North Carolina Saturday for its first ACC road contest of the season. But there were some players that stood out statistically, and those numbers and more are below. Stats with Salas. King on the...
Hokiesports.com
Tech concludes weekend at Liberty
BLACKSBURG – Members of the Virginia Tech women's tennis team wrapped up competition at the Liberty University on Sunday in Lynchburg, Va. Sophomore Dariya Radulova continued her strong fall campaign with another weekend of straight set victories producing three singles wins. Junior Sabina Richtrova matched her teammates dominance with her own trio of wins in straight sets. Senior Kirsten Husted picked up her first win of the fall season against Liberty's Elsa Kirch, claiming them 6-2, 6-0.
Comments / 0