Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list. General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO