Society

Action News Jax

TSA on track to break record of guns detected at airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Transportation Security Administration has a warning for you if you’re starting to think about your holiday travel. You cannot bring your gun onto a plane in your carry-on. This year, the agency is on track to break a record for the total number of firearms officers detect at checkpoints nationwide. Right now, Atlanta leads the nation with the most guns caught by TSA officers.
ATLANTA, GA

