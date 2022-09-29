Read full article on original website
Oxford Middle School security guard accidently discharges firearm while using the bathroom: officials
A security guard for Oxford Community Schools accidentally fired his weapon into the ceiling while using the bathroom on Monday, district officials said.
Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax
A former Northeastern University employee has been arrested and charged in relation to a hoax involving explosives on the school's Boston campus last month, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.
TSA on track to break record of guns detected at airport checkpoints
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Transportation Security Administration has a warning for you if you’re starting to think about your holiday travel. You cannot bring your gun onto a plane in your carry-on. This year, the agency is on track to break a record for the total number of firearms officers detect at checkpoints nationwide. Right now, Atlanta leads the nation with the most guns caught by TSA officers.
