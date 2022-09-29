Read full article on original website
Suspect photo released; Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Merced
MERCED — Sheriff's officials in Merced County have released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind."We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby,...
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
2 arrested in murder of PnB Rock; identified suspect remains at large
A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large. Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. Her relationship to Trone is not known.The rapper...
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said.
WAFB.com
WANTED: Officials search for murder suspect who could be in Baton Rouge area
The report came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to officials. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked up their first SWAC win of the season by dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mumford Stadium on Oct. 1.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
14 missing children rescued, 8 people arrested in NOLA-area op
The U.S. Marshals Service says it has recovered fourteen missing and endangered children and arrested eight people as part of their Missing Child Unit’s Operation Summer Knights.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
WLBT
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
Terrebonne HS assistant coach arrested on molestation charges
Cops today announced the arrest of an assistant football coach at Terrebonne High School. “Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile,” Lt. Blake Tabor said in a news release.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals teacher abducted during jog died from a gunshot wound to the head
A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed. Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force...
‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man
The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
Illegal immigrant arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Colorado sheriff’s deputy
A suspect was arrested Monday in Colorado after allegedly killing a sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run the day before, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody by the sheriff's office Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is in his late 30s and resides in the U.S. illegally.
Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report
Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
