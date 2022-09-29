ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS San Francisco

Suspect photo released; Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Merced

MERCED — Sheriff's officials in Merced County have released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind."We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

2 arrested in murder of PnB Rock; identified suspect remains at large

A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large. Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. Her relationship to Trone is not known.The rapper...
LAWNDALE, CA
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
Louisiana State University
Public Safety
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
WLBT

Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
JACKSON, MS
Fox News

Illegal immigrant arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Colorado sheriff’s deputy

A suspect was arrested Monday in Colorado after allegedly killing a sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run the day before, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody by the sheriff's office Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is in his late 30s and resides in the U.S. illegally.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report

Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

