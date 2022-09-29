MERCED — Sheriff's officials in Merced County have released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind."We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby,...

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO