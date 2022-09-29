ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.

CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Cook County, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Privacy Law#Information Privacy#The Chicago Tribune
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
qrockonline.com

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Multiple Bombs Threats Made To Casino In Joliet

On October 1, 2022, at 10:18 PM, Officers responded to the Hollywood Casino Joliet (777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet) for a report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the casino had received a phone call from an unknown male who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy