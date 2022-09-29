Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
fox32chicago.com
Google lawsuit settlement: Judge approves payout for Illinois residents
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
walls102.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim direct $700 payment in just three weeks
Residents of Illinois have until the middle of next month to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 from state relief plans.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
qrockonline.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase to avoid risking an embarrassing defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday.
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
qrockonline.com
Multiple Bombs Threats Made To Casino In Joliet
On October 1, 2022, at 10:18 PM, Officers responded to the Hollywood Casino Joliet (777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet) for a report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the casino had received a phone call from an unknown male who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated.
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
