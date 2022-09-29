Nick Beitcher, founder and owner of Midnite Bagel, says his new cafe at 646 Irving Street will close this month after just over four months. He says that while the wholesale and farmers market arms of the business are thriving, the retail location is not bringing in the business to make the physical location worth the investment. Retail is trickier, Beitcher says, and the Inner Sunset is just not the location for the sourdough bagel shop. “Does it hurt? Sure,” Beitcher says. “But we’ve never been a normal bagel shop, and we’re selling a very different product. We’re still shooting to be on the same level as the best artisan bread in San Francisco that people come from all over the world to try.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO